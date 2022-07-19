Adnan Sami leaves Instagram? The singer deletes all his posts and says Alvida

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has taken the Internet by storm as he deletes all his posts from his Instagram handle. The singer and music composer had recently created a wave among netizens and fans when he posted images of his fit physique and unreal transformation. Creating a frenzy yet again, the Padma Shri awarded singer has deleted all his Instagram posts and left only one which says ‘Alvida’. This move by Adnan has left us wondering why he has gone off the popular social media platform! Your guess is as good as ours and we really hope that the talented and multi awarded singer doesn’t go off the platform as his fans look forward to his life posts! What do you think ?
