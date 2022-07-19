For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Jul 2022 14:15 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami leaves Instagram? The singer deletes all his posts and says Alvida

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has taken the Internet by storm as he deletes all his posts from his Instagram handle. The singer and music composer had recently created a wave among netizens and fans when he posted images of his fit physique and unreal transformation. Creating a frenzy yet again, the Padma Shri awarded singer has deleted all his Instagram posts and left only one which says ‘Alvida’. This move by Adnan has left us wondering why he has gone off the popular social media platform! Your guess is as good as ours and we really hope that the talented and multi awarded singer doesn’t go off the platform as his fans look forward to his life posts! What do you think ?

Tags
Adnan Sami Alvida Padma Shri awardee Instagram music
Related news
 | 19 Jul 2022

Parker McCollum teams with Iconic Brand Lucchese Bootmaker for an on-going partnership

MUMBAI: One of Country music's biggest breakout stars of the past year, Parker McCollum, has partnered with the legendary Lucchese Bootmaker brand for an exciting multi-year deal that will spotlight the high-caliber artistry and 140+ year heritage of Lucchese as well as McCollum's authentic reso

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

The team of Karthikeya 2 visits Iskcon Temple to seek blessings for their Hindi teaser launch!

MUMBAI: People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts presents 'Karthikeya 2', the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language (dubbed into 5 languages) is a supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Remembering the maestro: A musical tribute to the tabla virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents a musical tribute to tabla virtuoso Late Shafaat Ahmed Khan at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer Savarkar marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar on Sunday, 24th July from 10.30 am onwards. Entry to the concert is free.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Gilbert, the Manzar lyricist, collaborates with Pracheen Chauhan for his upcoming Ghazal

MUMBAI: Gilbert Chettiar was born and raised in Mumbai and is now one of the lyricists on the rise in the Indian music industry who is making a difference with the kind of work he is doing. He is a man of incredible talent and a name that hasn't yet been fully discovered.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Grownet is here to provide A to Z solutions for all problems of plastic industry

MUMBAI: The tides of time are shifting, and so are the demands of the world. Change can be difficult to tackle, but Grownet has been working at an exponential rate to meet the demands of the ever-growing polymer industry.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus’ latest chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ to spill sizzling TV and OTT industry gossip

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

top# 5 articles

1
“Yas Yas Baby”: Yas Island brings this summer’s new anthem with its latest campaign

MUMBAI: Building on last year’s successful throwback campaign ‘Stayin’ On Yas’, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub has...read more

2
Mabel – ‘About Last Night…’

MUMBAI: ‘About Last Night…’ is the incredible new album from Mabel, out today on Polydor Records. Featuring euphoric singles ‘Let Them Know’, ‘Good...read more

3
Grownet is here to provide A to Z solutions for all problems of plastic industry

MUMBAI: The tides of time are shifting, and so are the demands of the world. Change can be difficult to tackle, but Grownet has been working at an...read more

4
Remembering the maestro: A musical tribute to the tabla virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents a musical tribute to tabla virtuoso Late Shafaat Ahmed Khan at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer...read more

5
The team of Karthikeya 2 visits Iskcon Temple to seek blessings for their Hindi teaser launch!

MUMBAI: People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts presents 'Karthikeya 2', the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games