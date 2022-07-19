For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Jul 2022 14:24 |  By RnMTeam

“Yas Yas Baby”: Yas Island brings this summer’s new anthem with its latest campaign

MUMBAI: Building on last year’s successful throwback campaign ‘Stayin’ On Yas’, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub has launched yet another captivating campaign titled ‘Yas Yas Baby’ in an integrated roll-out inspired by the award-winning 90’s hit single, ‘Ice Ice Baby’. Celebrating the endless experiences available at the destination, the exciting new campaign calls on holidaymakers to ‘break like they mean it’ at the world-class destination. From record-breaking theme parks and a racing circuit, to shopping, dining, golfing and luxury hotels - Yas Island has it all.

Styled in the format of a music video, the lively new campaign features a group of energetic b-boys and b-girls dancing their way across iconic attractions on Yas Island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi as well as shopping haven-Yas Mall, the iconic W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Bay Waterfront.

With its 2021 Bee Gees-inspired music video reaching over nine million people and garnering almost seven million views in its first week, the destination’s latest 90’s-inspired music video is set to go even bigger as it showcases what fun vacations should look like and providing an entertaining adventure with fun lyrics.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island and a subsidiary of Miral said, “We are very excited to put a Yas Island spin on the iconic 90’s hit and turn it into this year’s snappy summer staycation anthem. We believe the power of music has an emotional and intrinsic resonance with people and ‘Yas Yas Baby’ is a continuation of the destination’s musical journey, highlighting Yas Island’s energy through its fun rewritten lyrics. We are looking forward to seeing everyone singing and dancing along to this awesome take on a classic tune.”

Viewers can watch ‘Yas Yas Baby’ on the destination’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

For more information, please visit: www.yasisland.com

Abu Dhabi Warner Bros music
