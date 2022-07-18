For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Jul 2022 19:36 |  By RnMTeam

Weltmusik and Asomnia release Heights Ft. Sarah Camille

MUMBAI: Following its stunning debut in Nora En Pure’s Purified 300 stream from The Exumas, French production duo Weltmusik team up with fellow French artist Asomnia for Heights featuring Sarah Camille.

Stream / Purchase: Weltmusik & Asomnia ‘Heights’ Ft. Sarah Camille

Crafting a captivating atmosphere from the very first beat, the producers interlace melodic and progressive sounds around Sarah Camille’s mesmerizing vocals. Showcasing its elegance and power in Purified 300, Heights is a masterful creation with a timeless feel.
 
Constantly searching for the perfect balance between digital and acoustic sounds, Weltmusik have spent the last few years building a reputation with their pristine productions. With different musical backgrounds, the pair call upon a wide array of influences, ranging from rock to classical and techno to house. Embarking on their collaborative journey in 2017, the duo signed their first EP in 2018 to Nhyx’s label, Pavillonn. This release solidified their foundations and helped to define their artistic line and signature sound. After several releases across different imprints, they signed Aksor to Get The Sound Records in 2020, marking a pivotal point in their project and helping to push their names further into the scene.
 
Combining organic sounds with deep electronic synths, Asomnia is a French DJ and producer that focuses on crafting emotive sonic environments that exude a dreamy atmosphere. Signing to Suprematic, Kosa and many more, he has also hosted events in Paris in locations like Fluctuart, Berliner and Ground Control. Captivating audiences with his majestic sets, he played at Stone Van Brooken’s debut Fragmental event in June 2022. With his latest collaboration with Weltmusik, the artists make their highly anticipated Purified Records debut and leave listeners wanting more from where Heights came from.
 
Inspired by every musical genre, from Queen to Aznavour, Sarah Camille grew up in a family where music was at the core of life. Learning to play the piano at fifteen years old, she began to cover songs by her idols, including Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. Gaining recognition for her hauntingly beautiful vocals, she began working with her cousin Asomnia, adding her unique touch to his electronic creations in perfect harmony.

Tags
Weltmusik Asomnia Heights Sarah Camille
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Renowned Producers Martin Garrix And DallasK Team Up with Singer-Songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan On Hypnotic New Single, "Loop," Released Via Astralwerks

MUMBAI: Mega-producers Martin Garrix and DallasK join forces with acclaimed singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan on the melodic new single “Loop,”...read more

2
Giant Rooks dropped their new song "Morning Blue"

MUMBAI: “Morning Blue” is Giant Rooks’ first new song since their successful debut album “Rookery,” which caused a sensation in Germany (#3 on the...read more

3
Ellie Goulding unveils 'Easy Lover'

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding unveils ‘Easy Lover’ - a stunning slice of pop perfection that heralds a triumphant and long-awaited return - the first...read more

4
My dad was happy and I can see happy tears while we were together - Singer Stebin Ben speaks about his first car ride with his father

MUMBAI: Dreams do come true and what’s better than your father witnessing it. Singer Stebin Ben who paved his way into Bollywood brought home a brand...read more

5
"Children always ask for the Shakala Pencil and Sonpari's Magic Stick from me to complete their homework" recalls writer Neeraj Vikram on his famous shows Shakala Boom Boom and Son Pari

MUMBAI: In many instances, writers have claimed that isolation is their friend. It gives them the peace and room their creativity needs to blossom....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games