News |  18 Jul 2022 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Renforshort releases debut album 'dear amelia'

MUMBAI: renforshort releases her anxiously awaited debut album, dear amelia, via Interscope Records. With dear amelia renforshort joins forces with her longtime collaborator Jeff Hazin as well as producers/co-writers like David Pramik, Alexander 23, Andy Seltzer, John Ryan, Tia Scola, Nick Long and Y2K, and narrates an up-close and thrillingly honest journey through the darkest parts of her psyche. A near-lifelong musician who plays guitar, piano, and drums and started touring before she’d graduated high school, the Toronto-bred artist builds an elaborate sonic world around her detailed exploration of mental health, ultimately bringing even the most painful revelations to strangely radiant life. Tackling raw accounts of depression and disassociation, anxiety and self-erasure renforshort crystallized the concept for her full-length debut after creating its spellbinding final track, a vocoder-enhanced epic called “amelia.”

dear amelia features the 20-year-old alt-pop artist’s recent releases “moshpit,” “made for you,” “we’ll make this ok” featuring Travis Barker, “I miss myself” and most recently “Julian, king of Manhattan” - an ode to Julian Casablancas, the lead singer of the iconic New York City based band, The Strokes. She also got to work wither all-time favorite artist Jake Bugg on “let you down.”

renforshort will headline a North American tour this fall. Kicking off in her hometown of Toronto, ON the tour will make stops at major markets including New York and Los Angeles. Joey Valance and Brae will support on all dates. renforshort will also perform at the already announced Riot Fest in Chicago and Firefly Festival in Dover, DE. See below for a complete list of tour dates. Tickets for renforshort’s North American headline tour are on sale now at www.renforshort.com/tour

Sept. 15 Toronto, ON Long Boat Hall

Sept. 17 Detroit, MI The Loving Touch

Sept. 18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

Sept. 20 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird

Sept. 22 Nashville, TN The End

Sept. 23 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Sept. 25 Dover, DE Firefly Festival

Sept. 27 Washington, DC Songbyrd Music House

Sept. 28 New York, NY Baby’s All Right

Oct. 1 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Oct. 2 Montreal, QC Pop Montreal at Le Ministere

Oct. 5 Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge

Casting an alternative haze over pop, renforshort conjures emotionally charged anthems punctuated by her intimate delivery and unfiltered lyricism. Born and raised in Toronto, she initially gravitated towards influences as diverse as Nirvana and Amy Winehouse, learning how to sing and write songs. During high school, the 20-year-old artist quietly honed her craft with countless performances in local bars in between dropping original tunes online. Her 2020 debut EP, teenage angst, lived up to its title as it bottled coming-of-age confusion and catharsis into chantable anthems with no shortage of punk spirit. The single “fuck, i luv my friends” reacted with over 11 million Spotify streams, paving the way for her off saint dominique EP in 2021. Along the way, iconic Linkin Park co-founder and co-vocalist Mike Shinoda jumped at the chance to collaborate, while YUNGBLUD, Avril Lavigne, MGK and others invited her to share the stage with them. She ignited 2022 with the single “moshpit” as it arrived to widespread acclaim from Billboard, Teen Vogue, OnesToWatch, NME, and more as EUPHORIA. proclaimed, “the songstress is reinventing traditional pop music as we know it.”

renforshort dear amelia music
