Paul Woolford & Pessto team up for house rework of iconic 90s R&B classic 'Bills, Bills, Bills' by Destiny's Child

MUMBAI: Omnipresent dance music force, Paul Woolford, is coming with the single of the Summer. Teaming up with Serbian producer Pessto, the pair are set to release ‘Can You Pay?’ a high-octane revitalising house reworking of the iconic 90s R&B classic ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ by Destiny’s Child, personally approved and signed off by the band themselves, and released 8th July via Ministry Of Sound.

Encompassing elements of Jersey house and bouncing drums, ‘Can You Pay’ delivers the same effervescent rave energy that has become synonymous with Paul Woolford, but this time with added heat from Pessto through the prism of THAT iconic vocal…

The single comes off the back of previous releases, ‘Looking For Me’ which was a top 5 single in the UK and platinum, x3 platinum in Ireland and #1 on the chart, x2 platinum in Australia. Singles ‘Promises’ and ‘Heat’ have over 70M combined streams. Paul himself has 3.2M Spotify monthly listeners, with an absolutely popping global touring diary consisting of Summer shows at the likes of Amnesia, Pacha, Creamfields, Tomorrowland, Space Miami, Brooklyn Monarch, Midway San Francisco, Dekmantel Selectors and an endless list of more running well into 2023.