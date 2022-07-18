Guru Purnima special: 'Ta Thei Tat' by Prachi Wagh and The Sound Space

MUMBAI: The Sound Space has joined hands with Prachi Wagh who has been trained in Khatak under Guru Pandit Chitresh Das and Seema Mehta to celebrate Guru Purnima and present 'Ta Thei Tat'. They are hosting a masterclass for all the children and it will help your children to explore their inner rhythm through various activities. The workshop will help the children find rhythm in their bodies through movement, recitation, poetry, story-abhinaya, footwork, clapping and rhythmic improvisation along with exploring the concepts of taal, laya, chand, ginti, tihai in a fun-learn way.
Date: 14th July, 2022
Timing and price:
For children below the age of 9 years: 4:30pm - 5:15pm
Rs 650 per child
For children ages 9 and above: 5:15pm - 6:00pm
Rs 750 per child
Location: The Seventh Sense Movement Centre, Chowpatty
Registration Number: 9820821296
About the Sound Space:
Started by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, The Sound Space is a one of its kind organizations that develops modules, workshops and interactive sessions with music at its heart. Through this organization, the duo are paving the way for innovation in traditional Indian music from all over the world. Crafted with a holistic approach the programs are designed for both adults and children and is focused not only on teaching Indian music in a deconstructed form but also on other aspects like destressing, achieving inner balance and healing. The Sound Space works extensively with NGOs and care centres apart from schools, corporates and are pioneers in the field of music wellness.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more
MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more
MUMBAI: “Morning Blue” is Giant Rooks’ first new song since their successful debut album “Rookery,” which caused a sensation in Germany (#3 on the...read more
MUMBAI: Modern lifestyle icon Gianluca Vacchi continues to impress, as he presents his fiery new single 'Juega'—coming fresh on the wings of his...read more
MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding unveils ‘Easy Lover’ - a stunning slice of pop perfection that heralds a triumphant and long-awaited return - the first...read more
MUMBAI: SOFI TUKKER - Summer In New York(Öwnboss & Fancy Ink Remix)Fresh off their sold out tour, SOFI TUKKER teams up with Brazilian producer...read more
MUMBAI: In many instances, writers have claimed that isolation is their friend. It gives them the peace and room their creativity needs to blossom....read more