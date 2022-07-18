For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Guru Purnima special: 'Ta Thei Tat' by Prachi Wagh and The Sound Space

MUMBAI: The Sound Space has joined hands with Prachi Wagh who has been trained in Khatak under Guru Pandit Chitresh Das and Seema Mehta to celebrate Guru Purnima and present 'Ta Thei Tat'. They are hosting a masterclass for all the children and it will help your children to explore their inner rhythm through various activities. The workshop will help the children find rhythm in their bodies through movement, recitation, poetry, story-abhinaya, footwork, clapping and rhythmic improvisation along with exploring the concepts of taal, laya, chand, ginti, tihai in a fun-learn way.

Date: 14th July, 2022

Timing and price:

For children below the age of 9 years: 4:30pm - 5:15pm

Rs 650 per child

For children ages 9 and above: 5:15pm - 6:00pm

Rs 750 per child

Location: The Seventh Sense Movement Centre, Chowpatty

Registration Number: 9820821296

About the Sound Space:

Started by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, The Sound Space is a one of its kind organizations that develops modules, workshops and interactive sessions with music at its heart. Through this organization, the duo are paving the way for innovation in traditional Indian music from all over the world. Crafted with a holistic approach the programs are designed for both adults and children and is focused not only on teaching Indian music in a deconstructed form but also on other aspects like destressing, achieving inner balance and healing. The Sound Space works extensively with NGOs and care centres apart from schools, corporates and are pioneers in the field of music wellness.

Guru Purnima Ta Thei Tat Prachi Wagh The Sound Space
Games