Giant Rooks dropped their new song "Morning Blue"

MUMBAI: “Morning Blue” is Giant Rooks’ first new song since their successful debut album “Rookery,” which caused a sensation in Germany (#3 on the official album charts) as well as internationally with over 200 million streams and strong chart performances in many countries.

The release brings a two-year creative phase full circle for singer Frederik Rabe, guitarist Finn Schwieters, bassist Luca Göttner, keyboarder Jonathan Wischniowski, and drummer Finn Thomas, that has allowed the band to hone their sound. Already the first seconds of “Morning Blue” demonstrate why the German band, founded in 2015, is currently tipped as one of the most promising international indie bands.

Their songwriting between euphoria and melancholy, their sophisticated productions, their oscillating between styles is truly great pop music that, among anthemic choruses, indulges in lots of creative ideas and artful changes of direction – as displayed paradoxically in the rampant yet irresistibly catchy “Morning Blue.”

The track starts with the hook that immediately swirls the choir to a euphoric crescendo holding the tension throughout the verse with a propelling funky bassline, and with an interplay of voices and emotions ultimately leads to a sing-along part, carried by Frederik’s voice and a grungy guitar, that you won’t be able to get out of your head.

“Oh, we’ve come so far but couldn’t reach the stars,” Frederik Rabe sings, leaving a lot of room for interpretation – but the stars are certainly well within reach early this year. With an almost sold-out tour through Germany and Europe, the US, and Mexico, as well as a viral cover of “Tom’s Diner” that had a firm grip on the charts all over the world, the band is riding a wave of success launching a journey to unprecedented heights with “Morning Blue.”