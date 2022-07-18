For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Jul 2022 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

Giant Rooks dropped their new song "Morning Blue"

MUMBAI: “Morning Blue” is Giant Rooks’ first new song since their successful debut album “Rookery,” which caused a sensation in Germany (#3 on the official album charts) as well as internationally with over 200 million streams and strong chart performances in many countries.

The release brings a two-year creative phase full circle for singer Frederik Rabe, guitarist Finn Schwieters, bassist Luca Göttner, keyboarder Jonathan Wischniowski, and drummer Finn Thomas, that has allowed the band to hone their sound. Already the first seconds of “Morning Blue” demonstrate why the German band, founded in 2015, is currently tipped as one of the most promising international indie bands.

Their songwriting between euphoria and melancholy, their sophisticated productions, their oscillating between styles is truly great pop music that, among anthemic choruses, indulges in lots of creative ideas and artful changes of direction – as displayed paradoxically in the rampant yet irresistibly catchy “Morning Blue.”

The track starts with the hook that immediately swirls the choir to a euphoric crescendo holding the tension throughout the verse with a propelling funky bassline, and with an interplay of voices and emotions ultimately leads to a sing-along part, carried by Frederik’s voice and a grungy guitar, that you won’t be able to get out of your head.

“Oh, we’ve come so far but couldn’t reach the stars,” Frederik Rabe sings, leaving a lot of room for interpretation – but the stars are certainly well within reach early this year. With an almost sold-out tour through Germany and Europe, the US, and Mexico, as well as a viral cover of “Tom’s Diner” that had a firm grip on the charts all over the world, the band is riding a wave of success launching a journey to unprecedented heights with “Morning Blue.”

Tags
Giant Rooks Frederik Rabe Finn Schwieters music Morning Blue
Related news
 | 18 Jul 2022

Ellie Goulding unveils 'Easy Lover'

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding unveils ‘Easy Lover’ - a stunning slice of pop perfection that heralds a triumphant and long-awaited return - the first release since Ellie’s chart topping 2020 studio album ‘Brightest Blue’.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2022

Deorro, Klingande, Karen Harding, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: SOFI TUKKER - Summer In New York(Öwnboss & Fancy Ink Remix)

read more
 | 18 Jul 2022

Gianluca Vacchi primes for summer heat with fiery new single 'Juega'

MUMBAI: Modern lifestyle icon Gianluca Vacchi continues to impress, as he presents his fiery new single 'Juega'—coming fresh on the wings of his trademark latin soaked deep house style.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2022

Renforshort releases debut album 'dear amelia'

MUMBAI: renforshort releases her anxiously awaited debut album, dear amelia, via Interscope Records.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2022

My dad was happy and I can see happy tears while we were together - Singer Stebin Ben speaks about his first car ride with his father

MUMBAI: Dreams do come true and what’s better than your father witnessing it. Singer Stebin Ben who paved his way into Bollywood brought home a brand new Porsche sports car. The talented singer has a bag full of songs that has crossed millions of views on Youtube.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ellie Goulding unveils 'Easy Lover'

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding unveils ‘Easy Lover’ - a stunning slice of pop perfection that heralds a triumphant and long-awaited return - the first...read more

2
My dad was happy and I can see happy tears while we were together - Singer Stebin Ben speaks about his first car ride with his father

MUMBAI: Dreams do come true and what’s better than your father witnessing it. Singer Stebin Ben who paved his way into Bollywood brought home a brand...read more

3
"Children always ask for the Shakala Pencil and Sonpari's Magic Stick from me to complete their homework" recalls writer Neeraj Vikram on his famous shows Shakala Boom Boom and Son Pari

MUMBAI: In many instances, writers have claimed that isolation is their friend. It gives them the peace and room their creativity needs to blossom....read more

4
Gianluca Vacchi primes for summer heat with fiery new single 'Juega'

MUMBAI: Modern lifestyle icon Gianluca Vacchi continues to impress, as he presents his fiery new single 'Juega'—coming fresh on the wings of his...read more

5
Paul Woolford & Pessto team up for house rework of iconic 90s R&B classic 'Bills, Bills, Bills' by Destiny's Child

MUMBAI: Omnipresent dance music force, Paul Woolford, is coming with the single of the Summer. Teaming up with Serbian producer Pessto, the pair are...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games