For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jul 2022 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

"Marvel’s script localization does wonders for Indian markets" says 'Thor: Love and Thunder’s' Hindi scriptwriter Mayur Puri

MUMBAI: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films of 2022. Marvel’s decision to localize the scripts has worked wonders in the Indian subcontinent, especially as it ventures into the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions of its blockbuster cinematic universe.

Having localized the scripts for India, the scriptwriter behind the Hindi rendition of Thor, celebrated writer-lyricist Mayur Puri says," Marvel’s script localization does wonders for Indian markets, we broke down the script to make it relatable to the Indian audience." to make it sync with the masses.

While the fourth Thor film promises to be a light-hearted entertainer coupled with action, it also finds itself in a very technical, crafty, and creative space. "The dubbing artists, who are also prolific actors, came for the Hindi dub." He also stresses on the paramount importance of quality sound, "It is a standardized system and the production is done in the UK," says Mayur.

Interestingly, this is Mayur Puri’s 26th film in the Disney Pixar and Marvel cinematic universe. From being the Hindi scriptwriter for Junglebook to writing Indian Entertainment blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and the ABCD Franchise, he has always managed to get us the right pinch of entertainment.

Tags
Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Mayur Puri
Related news
 | 17 Mar 2022

On the occasion of Holi, IPRS launches #EnjoyResponsibly campaign

MUMBAI: It’s spring and that time of the year when both the mood and the surrounding gets filled with colours. After two years of confinement, Holi is back with all its pomp and glory.

read more
 | 28 Aug 2021

IPRS celebrates Janmashtami with musical maestro, BhajanSamraat Anup Jalota ji

MUMBAI: Celebrating Janmashtami, India’s only Copyright Society, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited is excited to announce its upcoming episode of the KnowYourMusic series.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2019

Arjun Kanungo thanks Spotify India

MUMBAI: Videsi app Spotify has become a part of almost every music goers list since its launch in India. The app holds huge respect for Indie musicians too, which includes Arjun Kanungo who gives us a proof of that.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2019

Arjun Kanungo calls songs girlfriends, 'Woh Baarishein' is ‘latest'

MUMBAI: Recently released Arjun Kanungo’s song, Woh Baarishein has created a huge buzz with the song crossing 19 million views in just a few days. Watch here

read more
(Image: Mood Indigo 2016)
 | 24 May 2017

The Karsh Kale chronicles

MUMBAI: Multifaceted musician-producer, Karsh Kale is in India now for gigs in Bengaluru and Mumbai. He recently played ‘the shortest set’ of his life at a private gig in Bengaluru on 20 May, where the organisers had to stop the performance because of heavy rain.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

top# 5 articles

1
Daniel Weber launches his new solo song Lose Somebody that captures grief and loss in a unique way

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him...read more

2
Global artist and rap supremo Badshah takes on the judge’s mantle on Realme 'MTV Hustle 2.0', the new season of India’s first-ever rap reality show

MUMBAI: It’s bigger, better, and fiercer! Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, is all set to surpass the benchmark...read more

3
"Marvel’s script localization does wonders for Indian markets" says 'Thor: Love and Thunder’s' Hindi scriptwriter Mayur Puri

MUMBAI: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films of 2022. Marvel’s decision to localize the scripts has worked wonders in...read more

4
"Jhooti Si" another release on Def Jam India by Harjas Haryaaji and Rishi Roy

MUMBAI: Harjas Harjaayi, a well-known name in the Indian Hip-Hop Scene, has released his debut single with Def Jam India, titled "Jhooti Si". The...read more

5
Mahima Makwana bags her first brand endorsement with Garnier

MUMBAI: The lovely Mahima Makwana who had grabbed eyeballs and righteously captivated our hearts with her stellar performance in her debut film,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games