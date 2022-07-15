"Marvel’s script localization does wonders for Indian markets" says 'Thor: Love and Thunder’s' Hindi scriptwriter Mayur Puri

MUMBAI: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films of 2022. Marvel’s decision to localize the scripts has worked wonders in the Indian subcontinent, especially as it ventures into the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions of its blockbuster cinematic universe.

Having localized the scripts for India, the scriptwriter behind the Hindi rendition of Thor, celebrated writer-lyricist Mayur Puri says," Marvel’s script localization does wonders for Indian markets, we broke down the script to make it relatable to the Indian audience." to make it sync with the masses.

While the fourth Thor film promises to be a light-hearted entertainer coupled with action, it also finds itself in a very technical, crafty, and creative space. "The dubbing artists, who are also prolific actors, came for the Hindi dub." He also stresses on the paramount importance of quality sound, "It is a standardized system and the production is done in the UK," says Mayur.

Interestingly, this is Mayur Puri’s 26th film in the Disney Pixar and Marvel cinematic universe. From being the Hindi scriptwriter for Junglebook to writing Indian Entertainment blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and the ABCD Franchise, he has always managed to get us the right pinch of entertainment.