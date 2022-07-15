For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jul 2022 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Mahima Makwana bags her first brand endorsement with Garnier

MUMBAI: The lovely Mahima Makwana who had grabbed eyeballs and righteously captivated our hearts with her stellar performance in her debut film, Antim has now come on board with the distinguished brand Garnier. Makwana has collaborated with Garnier as their brand ambassador and appears in a commercial alongside Daina Penty and South actor Anupama Parameswaran both of who are stalwarts in their own rights.

Mahima looks gracious and drop-dead gorgeous in her new look as she dons a burgundy hair color with utmost charm. The audience is in love with her look and her acting prowess in the advertisement and her persona surely means that she will bag a lot more brand endorsements, we reckon! Talking about her latest collaboration and what went behind making it, Mahima reveals,” It was great collaborating with such a prestigious brand and representing them really makes me happy. I hope the audience loves me in this new avatar as I have dyed my hair for this collab and my look is quite different from what the audiences have seen me in before. This is a major hair transformation and I have thoroughly enjoyed the process. Shooting for the commercial was also exciting as I got to work with two fine actors and I can't wait for my fans to see the commercial.”

Mahima Makwana will be seen playing the lead role in the young adult drama Bas Karo Aunty produced by Nitish & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She also has some interesting projects which will be announced soon. Riding high on her debut film’s success and with fine projects in her kitty, bagging an endorsement for a distinguished brand like Garnier is making us curious as to what the actor has more in store for us!

Tags
Mahima Makwana Garnier music
Related news
 | 14 Jul 2022

Monsoon Special Workshop by The Sound Space at Bhau Daji Lad Museum

MUMBAI: The monsoon season and Raga Malhar are intertwined in Indian art as it is believed that singing the Raga Malhar heralds rain.

read more
 | 14 Jul 2022

R&B duo Emotional Oranges drop irresistible summer anthem "Bounce"

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of the recent release of "Make Me Wanna", the stunning first single lifted from forthcoming album 'The Juice: Vol. III', R&B firecrackers Emotional Oranges are keeping the heat up with a second party-ready offering, "Bounce" via Avant Garden Records.

read more
 | 13 Jul 2022

Vandemataram- Mantra Gaan's by Soumita Saha is coming up this Independence day

MUMBAI: Vande Maataram is a poem written in highly sanskritized Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1870s, which he included in his 1882 Bengali novel Anandamath. ‘Vande Mataram’ is well known as the National Song of our country.

read more
 | 13 Jul 2022

Parker McCollum teams with iconic brand Lucchese Bootmaker for an on-going partnership

MUMBAI: One of Country music's biggest breakout stars of the past year, Parker McCollum, has partnered with the legendary Lucchese Bootmaker brand for an exciting multi-year deal that will spotlight the high-caliber artistry and 140+ year heritage of Lucchese as well as McCollum's authentic reso

read more
 | 12 Jul 2022

Relive the magic of falling in love as Harnoor drops his new track – Fallin Star

Mumbai: Being in love is one of the most exhilarating experiences a person can go through. Harnoor’s latest song “Fallin Star”, in association with Sony Music, is one such melody that describes the overwhelming feeling of falling in love.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
London-based alternative R&B artist John Alone returns with new single 'PACKSONME'

MUMBAI: Showcasing his signature blend of rapped R&B vocals over an always enticing beat. PACKSONME is about taking sensible risks - since the...read more

2
"Jhooti Si" another release on Def Jam India by Harjas Haryaaji and Rishi Roy

MUMBAI: Harjas Harjaayi, a well-known name in the Indian Hip-Hop Scene, has released his debut single with Def Jam India, titled "Jhooti Si". The...read more

3
Global artist and rap supremo Badshah takes on the judge’s mantle on Realme 'MTV Hustle 2.0', the new season of India’s first-ever rap reality show

MUMBAI: It’s bigger, better, and fiercer! Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, is all set to surpass the benchmark...read more

4
Daniel Weber launches his new solo song Lose Somebody that captures grief and loss in a unique way

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him...read more

5
Comakid 'Full HD Hugs' ft. Brooke Howard

MUMBAI: Italian producer, sound designer and modular synthesist Francesco Cassino – aka Comakid – has delivered the title track from his upcoming EP...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games