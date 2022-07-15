Mahima Makwana bags her first brand endorsement with Garnier

MUMBAI: The lovely Mahima Makwana who had grabbed eyeballs and righteously captivated our hearts with her stellar performance in her debut film, Antim has now come on board with the distinguished brand Garnier. Makwana has collaborated with Garnier as their brand ambassador and appears in a commercial alongside Daina Penty and South actor Anupama Parameswaran both of who are stalwarts in their own rights.
Mahima looks gracious and drop-dead gorgeous in her new look as she dons a burgundy hair color with utmost charm. The audience is in love with her look and her acting prowess in the advertisement and her persona surely means that she will bag a lot more brand endorsements, we reckon! Talking about her latest collaboration and what went behind making it, Mahima reveals,” It was great collaborating with such a prestigious brand and representing them really makes me happy. I hope the audience loves me in this new avatar as I have dyed my hair for this collab and my look is quite different from what the audiences have seen me in before. This is a major hair transformation and I have thoroughly enjoyed the process. Shooting for the commercial was also exciting as I got to work with two fine actors and I can't wait for my fans to see the commercial.”
Mahima Makwana will be seen playing the lead role in the young adult drama Bas Karo Aunty produced by Nitish & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She also has some interesting projects which will be announced soon. Riding high on her debut film’s success and with fine projects in her kitty, bagging an endorsement for a distinguished brand like Garnier is making us curious as to what the actor has more in store for us!
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more
MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more
MUMBAI: Showcasing his signature blend of rapped R&B vocals over an always enticing beat. PACKSONME is about taking sensible risks - since the...read more
MUMBAI: Harjas Harjaayi, a well-known name in the Indian Hip-Hop Scene, has released his debut single with Def Jam India, titled "Jhooti Si". The...read more
MUMBAI: It’s bigger, better, and fiercer! Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, is all set to surpass the benchmark...read more
MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him...read more
MUMBAI: Italian producer, sound designer and modular synthesist Francesco Cassino – aka Comakid – has delivered the title track from his upcoming EP...read more