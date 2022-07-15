London-based alternative R&B artist John Alone returns with new single 'PACKSONME'

MUMBAI: Showcasing his signature blend of rapped R&B vocals over an always enticing beat. PACKSONME is about taking sensible risks - since the beginning of his musical career, John Alone has always espoused the notion of living on your own terms - no man is your god, no one will do it for you - so get it by any means. The song encapsulates the often unfortunate reality of the choices we make when pushed to our limits, and the kind of strength these choices can inspire. Produced by Flynn Rider, the track features ethereal synths and vocal samples accompanied by heavy, pounding percussive - for fans of Frank Ocean by way of Potter Payper, this is one worth your attention
Following from a busy year releasing a variety of projects, singles and his well-received EP 'Scared Money', John Alone continues to garner industry support from Jamz Supernova, BBC Radio 1Xtra, Clash, Soulection, The Pit LDN & DUMMY (to name a few).
