For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jul 2022 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

London-based alternative R&B artist John Alone returns with new single 'PACKSONME'

MUMBAI: Showcasing his signature blend of rapped R&B vocals over an always enticing beat. PACKSONME is about taking sensible risks - since the beginning of his musical career, John Alone has always espoused the notion of living on your own terms - no man is your god, no one will do it for you - so get it by any means. The song encapsulates the often unfortunate reality of the choices we make when pushed to our limits, and the kind of strength these choices can inspire. Produced by Flynn Rider, the track features ethereal synths and vocal samples accompanied by heavy, pounding percussive - for fans of Frank Ocean by way of Potter Payper, this is one worth your attention

Following from a busy year releasing a variety of projects, singles and his well-received EP 'Scared Money', John Alone continues to garner industry support from Jamz Supernova, BBC Radio 1Xtra, Clash, Soulection, The Pit LDN & DUMMY (to name a few).

Tags
R&B John Alone PACKSONME
Related news
 | 14 Jul 2022

R&B duo Emotional Oranges drop irresistible summer anthem "Bounce"

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of the recent release of "Make Me Wanna", the stunning first single lifted from forthcoming album 'The Juice: Vol. III', R&B firecrackers Emotional Oranges are keeping the heat up with a second party-ready offering, "Bounce" via Avant Garden Records.

read more
 | 01 Jun 2022

Rising Asian R&B Artist thuy releases deluxe version of 'i hope u see this'

MUMBAI: Rising Vietnamese R&B singer-songwriter thuy has released the deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed debut EP, 'i hope u see this'.

read more
 | 31 May 2022

Philou Louzolo releases debut album 'African Gold'

MUMBAI: Dj and producer Philou Louzolo’s long-awaited debut album ‘African Gold’ releases on May 30th. With this album, Louzolo builds a bridge between his love for Afro and techno music.

read more
 | 23 May 2022

Introducing the new sound of British R&B - Diedrick arrives with powerful debut track 'Better'.

MUMBAI: ‘Better’ paints a poignant, painful, but soulful picture of two people falling in and out of love.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2022

Indie fave Phum Viphurit & TikTok Whizz Thomas Ng collaborate on "Pills"

MUMBAI: Thai indie favourite Phum Viphurit has partnered with emerging R&B artist Thomas Ng on a brand new single, "Pills". The intimate and vulnerable track is taken from 'asiatic.wav volume. 1', an upcoming EP from Warner Music Asia’s regional label Asiatic Records, out 13 May.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
"Jhooti Si" another release on Def Jam India by Harjas Haryaaji and Rishi Roy

MUMBAI: Harjas Harjaayi, a well-known name in the Indian Hip-Hop Scene, has released his debut single with Def Jam India, titled "Jhooti Si". The...read more

2
Global artist and rap supremo Badshah takes on the judge’s mantle on Realme 'MTV Hustle 2.0', the new season of India’s first-ever rap reality show

MUMBAI: It’s bigger, better, and fiercer! Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, is all set to surpass the benchmark...read more

3
Daniel Weber launches his new solo song Lose Somebody that captures grief and loss in a unique way

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him...read more

4
Comakid 'Full HD Hugs' ft. Brooke Howard

MUMBAI: Italian producer, sound designer and modular synthesist Francesco Cassino – aka Comakid – has delivered the title track from his upcoming EP...read more

5
"Marvel’s script localization does wonders for Indian markets" says 'Thor: Love and Thunder’s' Hindi scriptwriter Mayur Puri

MUMBAI: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films of 2022. Marvel’s decision to localize the scripts has worked wonders in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games