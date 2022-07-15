For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jul 2022 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Global artist and rap supremo Badshah takes on the judge’s mantle on Realme 'MTV Hustle 2.0', the new season of India’s first-ever rap reality show

MUMBAI: It’s bigger, better, and fiercer! Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, is all set to surpass the benchmark its genre-defining predecessor carved while spotlighting homegrown, independent rap musicians from across the country. After the mega success of the first season, MTV Hustle 2.0 produced by FremantleMedia India promises to elevate the pan-India competition. And raising the bar to unprecedented heights is the show’s brand-new judge, Badshah, the inimitable international king of rap! The Indian megastar who has created waves across the globe with his phenomenal music and recent international collaborations, will be seen judging fresh rap voices from across the country!

Badshah will helm the show’s new season as the rap battles ensue amongst contestants, who will be mentored by squad bosses. The celebrated rapper-icon will assess participants across every parameter and guide them to becoming the country’s next-gen rap hip-hop sensations. The contestants will be selected based on their writing, rapping talent and performance.

Speaking about donning the judge’s hat for MTV Hustle 2.0, Badshah expressed, “As an indie rap artist who dreamt of putting his music on the global map, I know the blood and sweat that goes into it. MTV Hustle is a brilliant platform that resonates with my passion, and I love the way the clutter-breaking first season brought homegrown rap voices from the nooks and crannies of the nation, in front of millions of people. I know for a fact, there’s a lot of talent out there that is yet to be discovered, and I can’t wait for MTV Hustle 2.0 to roll, bringing the country’s most promising rap sensations to the forefront.”

Catch the indisputable king o*f indie rap music take on the judge’s seat in Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range! Coming soon!

Tags
Global artist rap supremo Badshah Realme MTV Hustle 2.0
Related news
 | 07 Jul 2022

Sonia Rathee pulls off a heist drama in Chamkeela Chehra with Badshah

MUMBAI: In her new music video Chamkeela Chehra with Badshah, the Broken but Beautiful Actress, Sonia Rathee, plays a thief set out to rob a bank. Chamkeela Chehra is a part of Badshah's new album called Retropanda Part 1.

read more
 | 06 Jul 2022

Badshah surprises his fans by including a fan-made hookstep in his latest music video "Chamkeela Chehra"

MUMBAI: Badshah, India's most celebrated international superstar, drops the much anticipated music video for "Chamkeela Chehra" after leaving us in awe with his first authentic international collaboration, "Voodoo".

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

The hit Genda Phool duo is back to make You Go ‘Tauba’

MUMBAI: After wowing their fans with the super-hit track ‘Genda Phool’, the hit jodi of Badshah and Singer Payal Dev is set to hit the perfect note yet again with their brand-new track Tauba.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2022

Badshah and J Balvin’s Voodoo take over the streets of Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Badshah, J Balvin and Tainy’s international hit 'Voodoo' is becoming increasingly popular with each passing day. To add up to this massive success, International Icon Dj Tiësto, and American Rapper Lil Baby have shown their love and featured on 2 unique versions of the track.

read more
 | 30 May 2022

Tiesto remixes Badshah X J Balvin's international trilingual hit 'Voodoo'

MUMBAI: Today Indian singer, rapper and producer, Badshah, and Latinx global superstar J Balvin get the Tiesto treatment on their international hit “Voodoo,” with a remix out today via Capitol Records. LISTEN HERE.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

top# 5 articles

1
Global artist and rap supremo Badshah takes on the judge’s mantle on Realme 'MTV Hustle 2.0', the new season of India’s first-ever rap reality show

MUMBAI: It’s bigger, better, and fiercer! Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, is all set to surpass the benchmark...read more

2
"Marvel’s script localization does wonders for Indian markets" says 'Thor: Love and Thunder’s' Hindi scriptwriter Mayur Puri

MUMBAI: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films of 2022. Marvel’s decision to localize the scripts has worked wonders in...read more

3
Daniel Weber launches his new solo song Lose Somebody that captures grief and loss in a unique way

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him...read more

4
"Jhooti Si" another release on Def Jam India by Harjas Haryaaji and Rishi Roy

MUMBAI: Harjas Harjaayi, a well-known name in the Indian Hip-Hop Scene, has released his debut single with Def Jam India, titled "Jhooti Si". The...read more

5
Mahima Makwana bags her first brand endorsement with Garnier

MUMBAI: The lovely Mahima Makwana who had grabbed eyeballs and righteously captivated our hearts with her stellar performance in her debut film,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games