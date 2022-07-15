Daniel Weber launches his new solo song Lose Somebody that captures grief and loss in a unique way

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him, the song has its Bass Guitar rendered by Vivian D’SouzaWith Piano/ Organ by Vatan Dhuriya and Drums by Jigar Shah. The producer Jehangir Jehangir did some excellent work on the number. The song was done at Island City Studio.
Weber tells us, “It’s a single on which we have been working on for many months. It’s the first single to be released under my solo work - under Daniel Weber. The song captures the pain and heartache to lose somebody in life, in a break up. The grief of death too. We shot for the music video in Los Angeles. The recording of the song was done in Mumbai but it was mixed and mastered in Nashville by Anthony Fox.”
Director James Thomas shot for the video, who had previously also shot Sorry. “He was able to capture the emotions I go through after my girlfriend in the video dies from an illness. This song is released independently under Sun City’s label.”
The track is Weber's new independent work away from his band, The Disparrows, that was founded by him with Grant Loosvelt and bassist Stephen Tecci in 2010. Daniel Weber's band has released two albums, The Disparrows and Making Others Rich, which were widely enjoyed by the fans.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more
MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more
MUMBAI: It’s bigger, better, and fiercer! Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, is all set to surpass the benchmark...read more
MUMBAI: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films of 2022. Marvel’s decision to localize the scripts has worked wonders in...read more
MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him...read more
MUMBAI: Harjas Harjaayi, a well-known name in the Indian Hip-Hop Scene, has released his debut single with Def Jam India, titled "Jhooti Si". The...read more
MUMBAI: The lovely Mahima Makwana who had grabbed eyeballs and righteously captivated our hearts with her stellar performance in her debut film,...read more