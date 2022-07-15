Daniel Weber launches his new solo song Lose Somebody that captures grief and loss in a unique way

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him, the song has its Bass Guitar rendered by Vivian D’SouzaWith Piano/ Organ by Vatan Dhuriya and Drums by Jigar Shah. The producer Jehangir Jehangir did some excellent work on the number. The song was done at Island City Studio.

Weber tells us, “It’s a single on which we have been working on for many months. It’s the first single to be released under my solo work - under Daniel Weber. The song captures the pain and heartache to lose somebody in life, in a break up. The grief of death too. We shot for the music video in Los Angeles. The recording of the song was done in Mumbai but it was mixed and mastered in Nashville by Anthony Fox.”

Director James Thomas shot for the video, who had previously also shot Sorry. “He was able to capture the emotions I go through after my girlfriend in the video dies from an illness. This song is released independently under Sun City’s label.”

https://youtu.be/Rz8RbaThgUQ

The track is Weber's new independent work away from his band, The Disparrows, that was founded by him with Grant Loosvelt and bassist Stephen Tecci in 2010. Daniel Weber's band has released two albums, The Disparrows and Making Others Rich, which were widely enjoyed by the fans.