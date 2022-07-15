For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jul 2022

Comakid 'Full HD Hugs' ft. Brooke Howard

MUMBAI: Italian producer, sound designer and modular synthesist Francesco Cassino – aka Comakid – has delivered the title track from his upcoming EP ‘Full HD Hugs’ ft. LA-based singer/songwriter Brooke Howard – out now via DRRT Records.

With ‘Full HD Hugs’ the Ableton Ambassador concocts a vast dimensional soundscape that manages to be both experimental yet deeply complex. Taking listeners on a sonic journey, the sound engineer weaves together layers of analogue synths, broken beats, and a dreamlike break, alongside Howard’s ethereal vocals for an unpredictable yet signature single.

"What started the process of writing this song was a feeling of being observed, spied on, constantly scanned by technology. I imagined two lovers living the beginning of their story in a state of secrecy. Trying to keep everything hidden from both people around them and from that ever-present feeling of a third party, 'entity' constantly spying on them through technology. Ultimately the song plays on the contrast between a very modern topic and a deliberately old and outdated overall aesthetic as it sounds dusty, lo-fi and somehow belonging to a different era." Comakid

Writing for Full HD Hugs was a reminder for me of what life was like in the height of Covid. When I began writing the top line, life in Los Angeles was more open and we were back to in person sessions. But, working with a team on another continent in a completely different time zone made use of all those stay-at-home skills we all developed in 2020. After a couple of emails, a first draft and finally meeting via video call I found the best way to write ended up being on a flight. Something about the combination of public and private really worked for the ideas Francesco shared he wanted to emulate. I also grabbed a couple of lines from old notes to myself I had written in the height of lockdown. I think the duality of hiding/being alone/privacy combined with being surrounded by actual human beings/exploring/ sense of connection really helped get me to where the song ended up. I am grateful to my LA team as well as our transatlantic team for the patience and care that went into this song and always enjoy the opportunity to work with new creative artists" - Brooke Howard

Comakid’s intricate research into sound, coupled with his sophisticated production skills, has seen him deliver two sample packs for Ableton, with the most recent ‘Hyper Real’ landing online just weeks prior to this release. Continuing his aural exploration, the multi-instrumentalist will also be releasing his album, ‘Full HD Hugs’ later this year via London-based Web3 Label DRRT Records.

