Talented music director, composer and Bollywood singer Vipin Patwa mesmerizes us with 'Nasha Ishq Ka' from the film 'Nikamma'

MUMBAI: Vipin patwa has been a very sought after name in Bollywood music industry in the last few years. After delivering music for popular Hindi films, like Bhuj: The Pride of India, De De Pyaar De, The Girl on the Train, Laal Rang, Main Aur Charles etc. the talented Singer, music director and composer Vipin Patwa is now ready to enthrall audiences with some mesmerising music in the film “Nikamma” starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia along with others and directed by Sabbir Khan. The film was released on 17th June 2022.

Describing his new song, Vipin said, "The song is sung by Stebin Ben and Neha Karode and lyrics penned by Kumaar ji we have tried to club a romantic song with beats and kept it mid tempo, this song is such which you can sing while driving or partying. The director of the film Sabbir Khan is a genuine music lover and used to give a lot of inputs." "Talking about the process of giving the definitive form to the song, the composer said, aceThere is a part in the song which I was spontaneously singing but the director pushed that part to be used as music for the entire song. So we have reprogrammed that small vocal section and made it into music and completed the entire song."

Vipin started his journey as Radio Jockey in all India radio in 2002. Excited about this first ever role as a composer, he began composing jingles and songs for AIR and was quite successful in this stint. Having gained some amount of experience and expertise, Vipin was looking for greater opportunities, thus he decided to swoop into the Bollywood music industry. In January 2009, with all his bags and baggage, he landed in Mumbai. After some years of struggle, Vipin got his first break with Joe Rajan's ‘Luv You Soniyo’. Along With music composers Remo Fernades and Sunila Bhatia, he created songs for his first bollywood film. From here, his journey into stardom had taken a jump start.

Soon after Luv You Soniyo, his compositions in films like ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘The Girl On The Train’, ‘Main Aur Charles’, ‘Bollywood Diaries’, ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Ye Stupid Pyar’ were noticed and appreciated.

Vipin's last release Bhuj: The Pride of India was successful at box office and garnered a lot of attention from the topnotch music directors of the industry. Be it a heart rending number like Matlabi Yariyan from ‘The Girl On The Train’, ‘Ishq Mera’ from ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ or the popular ‘Tain to Uttey’ and ‘Sehmi Hai Dhadkan from ‘Daas Dev’, Vipin has been versatile and fervent in all his compositions. The soulful Auliya from ‘Hum Chaar’ voiced by Atif Aslam was one of the most melodious compositions of 2019. The song went on to become very popular and topped the charts for a very long time.