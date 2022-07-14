R&B duo Emotional Oranges drop irresistible summer anthem "Bounce"

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of the recent release of "Make Me Wanna", the stunning first single lifted from forthcoming album 'The Juice: Vol. III', R&B firecrackers Emotional Oranges are keeping the heat up with a second party-ready offering, "Bounce" via Avant Garden Records.

Speaking on the track, they share: "You ever imagine what an EO track produced by DJ Quik would sound like? One can dream! No but really, this was genuinely the most fun we've ever had making a track. The hook started off freestyling some meaningless words about $ and then got too lazy to change it. Then gave the song a generic title and shot the video in one take with an iPhone on a breezy LA Summer night. Boom, Bounce."

Having collaborated with Vince Staples, Big Piig, Kiana Ledé, Chiiild and more, Emotional Oranges have left an indelible footprint on modern music since debuting their hotly received first track, "Motion". Since then, their music has been featured on such shows as Love Island and Gossip Girl, they’ve sold out shows tours in the US and Europe and built a passionate fan base across the globe. No stranger to Southeast Asia, Emotional Oranges' Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide include the Philippines, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, followed closely by Thailand and Singapore.

Not much is known of the LA-based R&B-Pop male/female duo, but it has been speculated that when Adele’s vocal coach and Drake’s sound engineer met at a bat mitzvah in 2017, the band was instantly born. Known only as A and V, the duo have been described by critics and fans alike as experimental and futuristic, are the physical manifestation of alternative R&B, soul and funk. Provocateurs extraordinaire, Emotional Oranges have been unanimously lauded everywhere from Complex, Fader, Paper, VIBE, Highsnobiety to Hypebeast, BBC1, MTV and more. They have established themselves as one of the most exciting new acts without ever even revealing their full identities. Their debut singles, “Motion” and “Personal” immediately created a cult following.

Previous records 'The Juice: Vol. I' and 'Vol. II' have amassed over 263 million streams globally. In 2021, they released their first collaborative mixtape, 'The Juicebox'. With features such as Vince Staples, Channel Tres, Kiana Ledé, Becky G and more, the duo reached to shatter genre boundaries on 'The Juicebox' mixtape. Emotional Oranges is still hard at work with world renowned botanists to create their own type of orange, and recently invested in property to start vertical farming all different species of oranges. The juice is certainly worth the squeeze.

2022 sees the duo reclaim independence and at their prolific best. Look out for more very soon.