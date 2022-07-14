Monsoon Special Workshop by The Sound Space at Bhau Daji Lad Museum

MUMBAI: The monsoon season and Raga Malhar are intertwined in Indian art as it is believed that singing the Raga Malhar heralds rain. The Sound Space has arranged for a musical workshop where they will explore the world of ragas through the Museum's collection of Ragamala miniature paintings that depict the moods of classical ragas. Listen to the stories these paintings tell, the moods they portray, and sing along to the notes of the ragas!

Date: 6 July 2021

Time: 11 am - 12:30 pm

Age: 8 years and above

Fee: Rs. 100 per participant

Registration: https://bdlmuseum.myinstamojo.com/product/3371477/workshop-monsoon-melodies/

Venue: 91 A, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijbai Bhonsle Udyan, 91 A, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Rd, Byculla East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400027

About the Sound Space:

Started by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, The Sound Space is a one of its kind organizations that develops modules, workshops and interactive sessions with music at its heart. Through this organization, the duo are paving the way for innovation in traditional Indian music from all over the world. Crafted with a holistic approach the programs are designed for both adults and children and are focused not only on teaching Indian music in a deconstructed form but also on other aspects like destressing, achieving inner balance and healing. The Sound Space works extensively with NGOs and care centres apart from schools, corporates and are pioneers in the field of music wellness.