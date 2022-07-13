For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Jul 2022 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

Vandemataram- Mantra Gaan's by Soumita Saha is coming up this Independence day

MUMBAI: Vande Maataram is a poem written in highly sanskritized Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1870s, which he included in his 1882 Bengali novel Anandamath. ‘Vande Mataram’ is well known as the National Song of our country. Utterance of the words ‘Vande Mataram’ gave freedom fighters and the common public the strength to withstand lathi blows on their heads and whiplashes on their open bodies. The issue of Vande Mataram, a hymn taken from Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's historical novel Ananda Math, being made the national song of India left the mind of the nation deeply fissured in the late 1930s. Setting it to tune, Rabindranath Tagore sang Vande Mataram for the first time during the Calcutta Congress session in 1896 while Aurobindo Ghosh took charge of the editorial of Bande Mataram, a nationalist daily, sometime in 1905 when Bengal was aflame with anger against the British regime's decision to partition the province on communal lines. Tagore’s rendition in 1896 was a much slower-paced one than what we are used to hear now. The version by Tagore was composed totally based on Raga desh maintaining Rhythm of Tritaal.This version of Vandemataram is Popularly know as "Mantra Gaan"

Popular singing sensation Soumita Saha recently released the official poster of her rendition of Vandemataram which has been scheduled to release around Independence day. Melotunes records is in charge of releasing the song. Music Rearrangement has been done by Arindam Bhadra popularly known by his Nick name Bumba. " Back in 2009, my father taught me this version of Vandemataram. I feel the history of this song is inspiring and I feel privileged to have recorded the song. I am literally thankful to Bumba Da for his contribution to this project. Without his inputs Vandemataram- Mantra gaan would have never been a cake walk. " added Soumita. Soumita who has released some of the praiseworthy Indo-French Collaboration on Tagore with French musician Greg Sauzet, is currently busy with some of the original compositions. On being asked what else is waiting to be scheduled for released she added " once again Indo-French Collaboration with none other than my friend Greg Sauzet, this time working on something original ".

Vandemataram- Mantra Gaan's music video shall be published on Independence day week. Soumita is excited to introduce her painted version of "Bharat Mata " in the video that will release from Melotune's official YouTube channel.

