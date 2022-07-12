For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Jul 2022 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

Relive the magic of falling in love as Harnoor drops his new track – Fallin Star

Mumbai: Being in love is one of the most exhilarating experiences a person can go through. Harnoor’s latest song “Fallin Star”, in association with Sony Music, is one such melody that describes the overwhelming feeling of falling in love. Packed with a soothing composition, rich beats and lyrics that beautifully bring out the essence of all things romance, the track is the cherry on the cake to make a moonlit drive or date unforgettable. Shot in some of the most picturesque locales of Turkey, ‘Fallin Star’ is a visual treat for ardent Harnoor fans.

This soulful track has been written and composed by the very talented Ilam and is sung by Harnoor, a singer who’s taken the Punjabi music industry by storm with heart-melting pop-R&B numbers that highlight his silky-smooth vocals. Having amassed an ever-growing fan base on social media that currently stands at 400KHarnoor, with popular romantic tracks such as Parshawan, Waalian, and Jatta continues to dominate the music charts on Spotify and various streaming platforms.  

Talking about the song Harnoor said, “I have sung this song straight from my heart, and given it my best to make an unforgettable song for music fans who love all things romance. It’s a pleasure working with Ilam. Fallin Star is a long-way melody, with a really soothing, magical vibe and I’m sure the audiences will resonate with the poetic lyrics. This is my first collaboration with Sony Music and I look forward to many more.”

Catch Fallin Star here: https://smi.lnk.to/FallinStar

 

Tags
Sony Music music Fallin Star
Related news
 | 12 Jul 2022

Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal drops the much-awaited exclusive track ‘Mutiyare Ni’ with Humble Music

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation, actor, film director and producer, fondly remembered as ‘The Angrezi Beat’hitmaker, Gippy Grewal has rolled out his brand-new track‘Mutiyare Ni’ as a part of an exclusive deal with Believe Artist Services and Humble Music.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2022

Anuj B Shares Eight Release “Miqesi”

MUMBAI: Jalandhar-bred artist Anuj B has just released his newest single, the glossy “Miqesi.” Sonically, the Punjabi hip-hop track includes trap beats, lush production embellishments, Anuj B’s slick rhymes as well as poignant lyrics.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2022

NIKI unveils new single and video “Oceans & Engines”

MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her new single and accompanying video for “Oceans & Engines.” The track will appear on NIKI’s forthcoming sophomore album Nicole, which she announces today will be out August 12, 2022.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2022

Breakout Indie-sensation bazio arrives with latest banger - 'Crazy Love'

MUMBAI: bazio is a 19 year-old artist & producer from Melbourne, making uniquely textured alternative pop blending addictive vocals with forward-thinking production.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2022

Eugene Deluxe and 33josiah are back with dreamy song 'Loops' featuring Cartier God

MUMBAI: Brisbane-based alternative artists Eugene Deluxe and 33josiah follow up their latest single 'Life's Silly' with a dreamy new collaboration featuring Bladee-collaborator Cartier God. 'Loops' represents the second instalment ahead of their joint EP 'Dream Culture' out end of July.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

Percept ICE conceptualizes and manages the ‘Artisan Awards 2022’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brandread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal drops the much-awaited exclusive track ‘Mutiyare Ni’ with Humble Music

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation, actor, film director and producer, fondly remembered as ‘The Angrezi Beat’hitmaker, Gippy Grewal has rolled out his...read more

2
Breakout Indie-sensation bazio arrives with latest banger - 'Crazy Love'

MUMBAI: bazio is a 19 year-old artist & producer from Melbourne, making uniquely textured alternative pop blending addictive vocals with forward-...read more

3
NIKI unveils new single and video “Oceans & Engines”

MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her new single and accompanying video for “Oceans & Engines...read more

4
Eugene Deluxe and 33josiah are back with dreamy song 'Loops' featuring Cartier God

MUMBAI: Brisbane-based alternative artists Eugene Deluxe and 33josiah follow up their latest single 'Life's Silly' with a dreamy new collaboration...read more

5
Elnaaz Norouzi is all set to release her debut single this month!

MUMBAI: Elnaaz Norouzi, on Saturday, announced via her social media that she would soon release her very first single. The actress became popular...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games