News |  12 Jul 2022 13:36 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal drops the much-awaited exclusive track ‘Mutiyare Ni’ with Humble Music

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation, actor, film director and producer, fondly remembered as ‘The Angrezi Beat’hitmaker, Gippy Grewal has rolled out his brand-new track‘Mutiyare Ni’ as a part of an exclusive deal with Believe Artist Services and Humble Music. Grewal’s new song is written bypopular lyricist Happy Rajkoti and music produced by Avvy Sra. The video features Gippy along with Ukrainian model OlyaKryvenda. 

Grewal has been widely regarded to have produced major hits on all the Punjabi major labels & on Humble Music. His recent track “The Nach Punjaban '' from Bollywood film Jug JugJeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani saw a huge successand got over 4.5 million Spotify Streams. Grewal has over 2.6+ Million monthly listeners on Spotify along with the 7.64 millionYouTube subscribers. His highest streams have recorded at 9.5 million + for High rated Gabru sung by Guru Randhawa and produced by Humble Music. 

Gippy Grewal adds, “I am extremely delighted to collaborate with Believe Artist Services. They are focused to go beyond the top music markets and support and develop artists at the regional level and help bring them to the forefront of a huge audience.  The company truly believes in helping the artist at every stage of their career. As a Punjabi artist, it is great to see music connecting various industries. Together, we will create music which reaches people across the country and globally too.”

Shilpa Sharda, Director, Artist Services & Development – Believe India comments, “We are delighted to associate with Gippy Grewal who is one of the most popular Punjabi artists amongst the youth in India. He has an exciting and growing young fan base amongst the current millennia of our country. We are elated to be a part of his journey and look forward to taking his talent to newer heights. At Believe, we go the extra mile to collaborate with artists of high caliber to fulfill their endeavors through our tailored solutions.”

To navigate and expand this popularity across the country, Believe Artist Services has stepped up to accelerate the digital transformation. Their focus has been on the added value of marketing services and revenue optimization along with custom made digital release, digital distribution capabilities and revenue development strategies to maximize artist benefits. 

Believe Artist Services in India also offers inhouse Live, sync and brand partnership division to artists to help an overall development of artist profile and maximize revenue for the artists.  

