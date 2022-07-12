Eugene Deluxe and 33josiah are back with dreamy song 'Loops' featuring Cartier God

MUMBAI: Brisbane-based alternative artists Eugene Deluxe and 33josiah follow up their latest single 'Life's Silly' with a dreamy new collaboration featuring Bladee-collaborator Cartier God. 'Loops' represents the second instalment ahead of their joint EP 'Dream Culture' out end of July. Taking influences from cloud rap, hyperpop and 90's textures, this single is filled with delicate and catchy top lines as well as an ethereal verse from Cartier God himself. This new project follows from Eugene Deluxe's well-received 'Woke Up Feeling Like A Genetic Sequence' EP which received support from Kucka, Majestic Casual, Triple J, DUMMY, Treble, Spotify and Apple Music. 'Dream Culture' sees the young artists deliver completely authentic ear-candy moulding all things alternative into a cohesive and completely unique body of work.
