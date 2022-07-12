For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jul 2022 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Elnaaz Norouzi is all set to release her debut single this month!

MUMBAI: Elnaaz Norouzi, on Saturday, announced via her social media that she would soon release her very first single. The actress became popular with her performance in Netflix’s Sacred Games, where she played the lead along with other popular actors like Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, etc.

While this announcement came as a surprise to her fans, they are eagerly waiting to get more details about the song as the actress-turned-singer did not reveal much.

On the acting front, the actress recently made a special appearance in films like Om & Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

