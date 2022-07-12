For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jul 2022

Dillon Francis and ILLENIUM unveil “Don’t Let Me Let Go” featuring Evan Gila

MUMBAI: Superstar producers, songwriters and DJs Dillon Francis and ILLENIUM unveil their first ever collaboration—listen to “Don’t Let Me Let Go,” featuring rising star EVAN GIIA, here and watch the Evan Scott-directed music video here. The long-awaited track arrives via Astralwerks, the label to which Francis recently signed, and has become a fan favorite as all three artists have teased it in live sets and online over the past several months. “Don’t Let Me Let Go” serves as the first taste of Dillon’s forthcoming This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, a sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire which featured collaborations with Calvin Harris, Skrillex Kygo, Chromeo and more.

“Did it take me more than two years to finish this song with Illenium and EVAN GIIA? You’re damn right it did,” says Francis. “Do I think you need to check it out so I can feel a sense of accomplishment in my life, that the two years of late nights and early mornings weren’t for nothing and that I’m worth a damn and that my mom and dad should be proud of me and that my brother needs to get off my back about buying him a new mountain bike because I supposedly broke it but it was already broken even though I don’t have proof? Yes. Please. Thank you.”

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and, most recently, the critically acclaimed house album Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with several other projects in development.

As one of the most successful crossover electronic artists today, Grammy-nominated producer/DJ and instrumentalist ILLENIUM (born Nick Miller) elevates dance music via his bold, progressive take on the genre, which has topped the U.S. charts, garnered over 5 billion collective streams and solidified the Denver-based artist as a singular force in a crowded arena. He’s released four acclaimed albums: Ashes, Awake, Ascend and 2020’s Fallen Embers featuring collaborations with friends like Blink 182’s Tom Delonge, Dabin, Said the Sky, SLANDER, Excision, Tori Kelly, iann dior, HALIENE and Krewella. Most recently he shared the single “Wouldn’t Change A Thing” with Thirty Seconds to Mars, featuring Jared Leto on vocals, and teamed up with Sueco the Child and rap icon Trippie Redd on “Story of My Life.”

Brooklyn based artist EVAN GIIA has established herself as one of the ones to watch. Entering into the music scene as a classically trained opera singer, her voice adds a distinctive touch to her electronic pop crossover sound. Released by ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective in 2018, GIIA’s breakout single “WESTWORLD” and the self-directed music video propelled her to #1 on Hype Machine. Combined global Spotify streams of the song now exceed 30 million. The Berklee College of Music alumna has performed at festivals like Coachella, EDC, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest and shared stages with the likes of ODESZA, Louis The Child, Alison Wonderland, Jai Wolf, What So Not and Big Wild. Signed with Astralwerks Records (Capitol Records) in 2019, EVAN GIIA is set for her headline tour in 2022. With new music to come, she continues to push boundaries and rejuvenate electronic music with her relatable hooks.

