Breakout Indie-sensation bazio arrives with latest banger - 'Crazy Love'

MUMBAI: bazio is a 19 year-old artist & producer from Melbourne, making uniquely textured alternative pop blending addictive vocals with forward-thinking production. With only two singles out, he's been quickly gaining widespread industry support and growing both a national and international audience. His upcoming single 'crazy love' is an alternative indie-pop anthem, incorporating a high-energy performance with catchy songwriting and lyricism. The chorus of the song calls the listener to 'grab someone they love' and 'just go crazy love' - in other words to hold someone who is dear to you and dance or have fun. The song takes inspiration from acts such as Gorillaz, Genesis Owusu, Binki, and Dominic Fike.