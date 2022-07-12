Breakout Indie-sensation bazio arrives with latest banger - 'Crazy Love'

MUMBAI: bazio is a 19 year-old artist & producer from Melbourne, making uniquely textured alternative pop blending addictive vocals with forward-thinking production. With only two singles out, he's been quickly gaining widespread industry support and growing both a national and international audience. His upcoming single 'crazy love' is an alternative indie-pop anthem, incorporating a high-energy performance with catchy songwriting and lyricism. The chorus of the song calls the listener to 'grab someone they love' and 'just go crazy love' - in other words to hold someone who is dear to you and dance or have fun. The song takes inspiration from acts such as Gorillaz, Genesis Owusu, Binki, and Dominic Fike.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more
MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more
MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brandread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more
MUMBAI: Jalandhar-bred artist Anuj B has just released his newest single, the glossy “Miqesi.” Sonically, the Punjabi hip-hop track includes trap...read more
MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her new single and accompanying video for “Oceans & Engines...read more
MUMBAI: Ishq Bector has returned with a couple of bombs, His new song "Give A What" released on 7th July 2022 on his youtube channel. "Give A What...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Shalini Pandeys recently released music video, titled ‘Sajna’ has received an amazing response. Singer Supriyaa Pathaak has lent her...read more
MUMBAI: Elnaaz Norouzi, on Saturday, announced via her social media that she would soon release her very first single. The actress became popular...read more