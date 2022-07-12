Anuj B Shares Eight Release “Miqesi”

MUMBAI: Jalandhar-bred artist Anuj B has just released his newest single, the glossy “Miqesi.” Sonically, the Punjabi hip-hop track includes trap beats, lush production embellishments, Anuj B’s slick rhymes as well as poignant lyrics.
Sharing more about this release, Anuj B said, “In today’s evolving modernisation of relationships where true love and care has lost its meaning, this song symbolises the heart of an honest artist who observes and participates in all his rapidly changing surroundings but remains untouched from the drug culture, one-night stands and the hardcore party lifestyle. The artist expresses his connection with his friends and attraction for one special person and clarifies he is not like the others around him.” Overall “Miqesi” captures the essence of Punjabi hip-hop with its quintessential yet modern soundscapes that make for a very invigorating listen. A music video – which has also been released to help support the track – sees Anuj B performing the song in a club and adds to the storytelling by the artist.
The track dropped on July 8th 2022, across streaming platforms
Listen to 'Miqesi' on Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/track/75A5rYixQLb4CMfbRgTzCh?si=VG9Pse1STamX8CB...
