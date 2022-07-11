"Music is my soul and music videos are an amazing medium where you tell short stories through Music", says Shalini Pandey

MUMBAI: Actress Shalini Pandeys recently released music video, titled ‘Sajna’ has received an amazing response. Singer Supriyaa Pathaak has lent her voice to this reverberating melody and the lyrics are penned by Shekhar Astitwa. The music video is choreographed by Sana Khan while it is directed by Yasir Jah. Sajna is released on Vikram Montrose’s Youtube channel. As one sees the video, it automatically draws reference to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ang Laga De starring Deepika Padukone, especially the treatment of the song. "It is a pleasure to be compared with the iconic song, Ang Laga De. However, the uniqueness of my song Sajna is- the character I am playing, she is performing for others and whatever she is doing, she is bound to behave in a particular way. Therefore, it may not be rational to find similarity with any song, which is part of a particular film story", says Shalini.

Talking about the process of shooting music videos, Shalini said, "Actually right from the time I heard the audio track of the song, I was hooked. It’s an unusual track, very different from the regular fare. Then based on the briefing from the Director, I started preparing for the shoot, it was not an easy brief, I had 2000 questions in mind but once the camera rolled, the atmosphere changed instantly. The director and the whole team were in complete sync and they knew what exactly they wanted from me. With every shot, while my focus was on performance, I could get the sense that they are getting from me exactly the same and thereafter it was smooth fun, I thoroughly enjoyed the shoot. It was almost a divine feeling and after the pack up, I felt like I had come back from a long meditation process. Music is my soul and music videos are an amazing medium where you tell short stories through Music and it's so exciting to perform different characters within a short story telling medium."

When asked more about what Shalini does when she is not shooting, Shalini said, "I am a girl next door, shy, introvert, creative and artistic person. I am a simple person, who loves nature, feels good about the fresh morning air, and loves the smell of surroundings. In brief, I like to live in the real world and look for happiness in the small things. I love to read, write, sing, dance, watch weird things and try to find stories around me, about the things which connect one human from another." An actor she'd like to work with and she smilingly answers, "Vicky Kaushal. Simply because of the way he has made a place for himself on the basis of his own efforts and decisions. I feel he is a very genuine actor and I will get to learn a lot from him, in case I get an opportunity to work with him."

Shalini's next project -Fingers Crossed, a comedy film is ready for release. She is also working on an intense love story named Pyaar Hai to Hai, which will go on floors in September. Shalini is also preparing for one music video to be shot very soon.