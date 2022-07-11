For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Jul 2022 16:06 |  By RnMTeam

Ishq Bector released the first song titled "Give A What" from his album "Vintage Ishq,"

MUMBAI: Ishq Bector has returned with a couple of bombs, His new song "Give A What" released on 7th July 2022 on his youtube channel. "Give A What." Is the opening track from his album VINTAGE ISHQ.The song has a special performance by ‘Desi Ma’ and it describes how two people become drawn to one another after meeting in a gully.

He may be seen rapping while displaying his kung-fu sword prowess, and Desi Ma exudes effortless coolness throughout her performance.

We want the old Aye Hip Hopper wala ishQ, everyone continues telling him (ishq bector), so he decided to produce and share his unfinished tracks from that era.

This tune is likely to get people moving in clubs and cars!

‘Give A What ‘ is a commercial song that is currently popular on social media and digital platforms.He will shortly release the following track of his album VINTAGE ISHQ concurrently.

His song, "Disco Gully," was featured in the recently released Marvel Studios first-ever female superhero series, Ms. Marvel. He sung and composed the song "Disco Gully," which received a lot of attention and, of course, made him feel proud of the international reputation.

To see more of his work, follow him and listen to his forthcoming smash.

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

Percept ICE conceptualizes and manages the ‘Artisan Awards 2022’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brandread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

