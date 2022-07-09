For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Jul 2022 13:03

It's official! The talented and versatile musician Arjun Kanungo ranks at 181 on a leading music platform’s charts

MUMBAI: The pop king and oh so talented Arjun Kanungo has never failed to impress us with outstanding music which is always on the top of everyone's playlist. The singer has now made headlines by grabbed the 181st spot among global artists on a popular music platform's list.The list also consists popular vocalists like Arjit Singh, Alka Yagnik, Justin Beiber and many more.

Arjun’s music has always touched the chords with music lovers across the world and he recently has been making the headlines for his debut album, Industry which saw him venturing into experimental and intense soundscapes. For this album, Arjun went on to make the official Indian rendition of the popular global singer, Vaultboy's superhit song Everything Sucks and we're sure it's on your music playlist ever since the track dropped!

This is the biggest music chart for India and includes names of talented regional musicians as well. Kanungo grabbed the 181st spot and makes it to the prestigious list with some of the ace singers across the globe.

The talented singer and composer is all set to announce a few more interesting projects in the pipeline and we're waiting with bated breath to know what's more in store for us !

