News |  07 Jul 2022 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series' Dhokha - Round D Corner, a film by Kookie Gulati starring R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & Khushalii Kumar all set to release on 23rd September!

MUMBAI: This September is going to be the season of Dhokha! R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & Khushalii Kumar’s suspense drama Dhokha Round D Corner gets a release date of 23rd September 2022. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this thriller marks debut of Khushalii Kumar.

Dhokha - Round D Corner is a multi-perspective pacy film that will have you on the edge of your seats. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the suspense drama takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character. One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati

T-Series Dhokha R Madhavan Aparshakti Khurana Darshan Kumar
