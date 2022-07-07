For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jul 2022 13:51 |  By RnMTeam

Sonia Rathee pulls off a heist drama in Chamkeela Chehra with Badshah

MUMBAI: In her new music video Chamkeela Chehra with Badshah, the Broken but Beautiful Actress, Sonia Rathee, plays a thief set out to rob a bank. Chamkeela Chehra is a part of Badshah's new album called Retropanda Part 1. The 3.5-minute-long song is packed in with multiple sequences from shooting shots, taking hostage to fights and breaking into dance steps. The stylized video unfolds at a bank, into its vaults and amidst bamboo thickets. Sonia’s look also changes from a lethal robber donning gun, track pants and boots to a Barbie like pink mini skirt clad girl.

Sonia had to go through physical training workshops for action scenes in the music video. Sonia said, “I had to have a certain body type and body language to convincingly pull off a badass thief. I followed a regimented workout with my trainer, Gopal Chowdhary, and stole some MMA moves from Kuldeep Shashi. Even though I have always been fit and watch what I eat, you can’t just all of a sudden look like you’re a real fighter on camera. Some of these techniques to kick, shoot, and point a gun at someone requires a certain kind of suave and confidence which I didn’t have so I as always I embodied the ‘fake it till you make it’ motto. Also, when you are doing something like this for a music video the training window is far less than what it would be for a film, so you have to work double-time and try to achieve an almost instant transformation. Long hours and lots of restrictions are not always the friendliest combo but a huge learning curve there and a very rewarding exercise."

Sonia is also seen shaking a leg with Badshah on a hook step which is now already trending on social media. Sonia shared, “It was an absolute blast working with Badshah, especially on this song! I’m so happy with the hook-step and how it turned out! Everyone on set got hooked pretty fast, it was on repeat!”

Sonia is often seen posting dance videos with her brother, Actor Ankur Rathee on social media and she is a natural when it comes to dancing. She will be next seen in a feature film, Tara Vs Bilal opposite Harshvardhan Rane, helmed by Samar Iqbal and produced by John Abraham.

Tags
Badshah Chamkeela Chehra Singer music
Related news
 | 07 Jul 2022

Shivali Rajput new song ‘Dil Da Makaan’ releases

MUMBAI: Shivali Rajput who got immense support and appreciation from audience for her songs ‘Goodluck’, ‘Dil Tod Gayi’, ‘Baap’, ‘Himachal’, ‘Move Your Body’, ‘Sheher Janda’, ‘Pyaar Vs Hathyaar’, ‘ Tujhse Mohabbat’ and many more, is once again making limelight these days for her recently released

read more
 | 07 Jul 2022

‘Khwabeeda’ showcase various face of art and stages of an artist’s life, says KING

MUMBAI: Hip-hop rapper KING dropped his new EP “Khwabeeda” showcasing various face of art and stages of an artist’s life.During an exclusive interview rapper KING talks about his recent EP ‘Khwabeeda’, superhit song “Tu Aake Dekhle”, and his  new album, 'Champagne Talks’.  

read more
 | 07 Jul 2022

Badshah surprises his fans by including a fan-made hookstep in his latest music video "Chamkeela Chehra"

MUMBAI: Badshah, India's most celebrated international superstar, drops the much anticipated music video for "Chamkeela Chehra" after leaving us in awe with his first authentic international collaboration, "Voodoo".

read more
 | 06 Jul 2022

Imagine Dragons reveal epic new double album Mercury Acts 1&2 out now

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons proudly present their massive and highly-anticipated double-disc album, Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) — available everywhere now.

read more
 | 06 Jul 2022

Badshah surprises his fans by including a fan-made hookstep in his latest music video "Chamkeela Chehra"

MUMBAI: Badshah, India's most celebrated international superstar, drops the much anticipated music video for "Chamkeela Chehra" after leaving us in awe with his first authentic international collaboration, "Voodoo".

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

Percept ICE conceptualizes and manages the ‘Artisan Awards 2022’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brandread more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

Mirchi Plus launches its true-crime audio show 1000 crore Ki Laash, narrated by ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-read more

Mirchi Plus Audio OTT launched

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
boAt builds on their philosophy of ‘#DoWhatFloatsYourboAt’; Announces a 7-episode podcast series with IVMPodcasts

MUMBAI: Imagine Marketing Limited owned boAt, India's #1 ranking wireless hearables brand (in terms of volume over multiple quarters from 2019 to the...read more

2
Shivali Rajput new song ‘Dil Da Makaan’ releases

MUMBAI: Shivali Rajput who got immense support and appreciation from audience for her songs ‘Goodluck’, ‘Dil Tod Gayi’, ‘Baap’, ‘Himachal’, ‘Move...read more

3
Badshah surprises his fans by including a fan-made hookstep in his latest music video "Chamkeela Chehra"

MUMBAI: Badshah, India's most celebrated international superstar, drops the much anticipated music video for "Chamkeela Chehra" after leaving us in...read more

4
‘Khwabeeda’ showcase various face of art and stages of an artist’s life, says KING

MUMBAI: Hip-hop rapper KING dropped his new EP “Khwabeeda” showcasing various face of art and stages of an artist’s life.During an exclusive...read more

5
Sonia Rathee pulls off a heist drama in Chamkeela Chehra with Badshah

MUMBAI: In her new music video Chamkeela Chehra with Badshah, the Broken but Beautiful Actress, Sonia Rathee, plays a thief set out to rob a bank....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games