News |  07 Jul 2022 19:15 |  By RnMTeam

Singapore-based music artist Nidhi Chacko recently released her new single "Sleep At Night"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based Indie music artist Nidhi Chacko recently released her English track “Sleep At Night” on 30th of June 2022. The song was released on the 30th of June 2022. After the success of her first-ever EP “Super Magic Fairy Wings” which came out in 2016 and her recent release “Love Drunk”, this is her most anticipated release. Speaking about the Singaporepore-based song Nidhi says, “ I always knew I wanted to be a singer-songwriter, and I have been writing songs for as long as I can remember. This is why I was so excited to finally get to music school. It was nothing like I thought it would be, however. Students and teachers went out of their way to put me down, tell me how bad I am, and that I should quit. I thought that nothing in the world would make me quit, but this did. So I left. In 2016, however, when one of my friends was going through a difficult time, I was so moved that I started writing Sleep At Night to express how I felt. In 2020, when all of us were home more than we used to be, I started singing the song to myself when I was feeling sad. It just reminded me that I can be there for myself and help myself. This helped me to start doing music again, just to make myself happy”.

Song Link:-

Bio:
Nidhi grew up in Kerala, India where she spent much of her time listening to and writing songs and poetry. She kept many notebooks where she would write different songs inspired by songs and things she experienced. Artists like Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne and Linkin

Park inspired her to express herself and get lost in the world of music. She recorded her first EP at Nathaniel School of Music, Bangalore and released it in 2016 with some songs she wrote from 2005- 2015. This included songs like Disappear, Super Magic Fairy Wings and Pictures Of You. Music Videos for these songs were recorded in Singapore (where she

currently lives). In 2021, she bought her own mic and Isovox vocal booth and started recording her new songs. She sent the vocals to Holophonica Studios who completed production of the track. In January 2022, she released her single, Love Drunk. In the same year she recorded the vocals for Sleep At Night in her apartment in Singapore, and it was produced by Holophonica Studios in Italy.

