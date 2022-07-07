Shivali Rajput new song ‘Dil Da Makaan’ releases

MUMBAI: Shivali Rajput who got immense support and appreciation from audience for her songs ‘Goodluck’, ‘Dil Tod Gayi’, ‘Baap’, ‘Himachal’, ‘Move Your Body’, ‘Sheher Janda’, ‘Pyaar Vs Hathyaar’, ‘ Tujhse Mohabbat’ and many more, is once again making limelight these days for her recently released song ‘Dil Da Makaan’.
Sung by Adab Kharoud, the punjabi song has all the vibes. Speaking on the release, actress says “It’s such an overwhelming feeling when you get so much love from people. I have been doing music videos since so long but this music video has my heart. The entire cast and crew was extremely supportive and we thoroughly enjoyed shooting it.”
When asked about her family and friend’s reactions, she goes on and says “they are absolutely loving it. What else can I ask for? I just hope and wish people to love me like this forever.”
