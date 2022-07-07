For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Jul 2022 14:49

boAt builds on their philosophy of ‘#DoWhatFloatsYourboAt’; Announces a 7-episode podcast series with IVMPodcasts

MUMBAI: Imagine Marketing Limited owned boAt, India's #1 ranking wireless hearables brand (in terms of volume over multiple quarters from 2019 to the second quarter of the financial year 2022 under its flagship brand “boAt”), today announced a 7-episode video podcast series - ‘#DoWhatFloatsYourboAt’ in partnership with India’s biggest podcast networks IVM Podcasts. This podcast deep-dives into the alternative lives of new India, by having insightful conversations with an eclectic selection of personalities who have pursued their passions, irrespective of obstacles, free of rules and managed to do some really cool things.

Hosted by Danish Sait, an Indian stand-up comedian, host, RJ, actor and writer who turns podcaster again with the series whichis a salute to the lives of people who have written their own success stories. The podcast will give a sneak peek into the journey of people who have dared to follow their dreams, taken unconventional paths, and created million-dollar industries on the back of their new-age, creative professions. With this video podcast, boAt further aims to take their motto of ‘#DoWhatFloatsYourboAt’ to another level by making offbeat conversations the mainstream!

The show is based on the brand’s purpose of #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt, which focuses on recognizing and enabling the underground community of creators across genres in the country. The power-packed guest line-up includes trailblazers like Shantanu Maheshwari (Actor & Dancer), Ruhee Dosani (Digital Creator), Zake (Grafitti Artist), Mayur Jumani (Music Composer & Producer), Mythpat (Video Gaming Creator), Pranav Mishra (Co-Founder, HUEMN) and Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt) who talk about their passion, struggles, learnings and achievements in their respective passions covering dance, content creation, graffiti art, memes & music, gaming, street fashion and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on this, Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO of boAt said, “I am thrilled to have gotten the opportunity to initiate and be a part of such an inspiring series. boAt as a brand has always moved ahead with the motto to chase dreams and follow the heart no matter what. I believe this podcast series is an opportunity to bring their success stories in the limelight and inspire other individuals to achieve their motto. I urge all our boAtheads to ‘DoWhatFloatsYourboAt’.

Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi and KavitaRajwade, Co-Founder, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi said, “We have had many instances of traditional success being celebrated.Through our partnership with boAt, we wanted to shine a spotlight on those thriving, fearless go-getters who do notconform to norms, dance to their own beats and have gone on to do great stuff. This podcast is dedicated to the dreams of all listeners, we hope you find a tiny bit of inspiration through ‘Do What Floats Your boAt’.”

Commenting on the podcast, host Danish Sait says “The definition of success has changed today and so has the idea of a career. I am glad to have the opportunity to talk with these trailblazers, who can be a beacon of hope to many and inspire people to define their own success. It was exciting to share notes and ideas with the guests, having been a non-conformist in my own career”

The first episode of the series would go live on the 7th July, 2022 with subsequent releases every Thursday and one bonus episode where the brand will give a platform to emerging voices in different subcultures to feature on the podcast itself.

An exclusive video launch will happen on boAt Lifestyle’s YouTube channel and the audio podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms like IVM Podcasts app Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts etc.

Link to the first episode: https://shows.ivmpodcasts.com/show/do-what-floats-your-boat-aalo-RvLXLFF...

