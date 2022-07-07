Aye Hip-Hopper singer IshQ Bector composes and sings for Ms Marvel

MUMBAI: Hip-hop musician, actor, director, composer, music producer, performer, and songwriter ishQ Bector is of Indo-Canadian descent. His most well-known work is the smash song "Aye Hip-Hopper," on which he and Sunidhi Chauhan collaborated.

It gives him great pride to share that his song, "Disco Gully," is featured in the recently released Marvel Studios film Ms. Marvel, which is currently available to view on Disney+ Hotstar.

In its first-ever female superhero series, Ms. Marvel is the first to cast a Pakistani-American teenage superhero as the main character. Nimra Bucha, Fawad Khan, and Mehwish Hayat, three performers from Pakistan, are present with her. The show also stars Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar in a cameo.

Says ishQ Bector "I feel really grateful to have been given this incredible opportunity to showcase my creativity on an American MARVEL SERIES.

It is comparable to a dream coming true because that is precisely what it is.

I'm happy to see that desi stories are being told and that brown people are getting the spotlight they rightfully deserve. I'm very eager for the audience to hear the music, and I know they will show a lot of love just like they have shown my songs in the past." For “Disco Gully” ishQ has collaborated with singers Apeksha Dandekar and Shree D and Sonny Ravan has penned the lyrics. Kully and Gussy have produced the song with an electro disco vibe.

The Bollywood movie "Gully Boy '' featured the song "Har Gham Mein Khushi Hai," which was composed and produced by ishQ. He has also appeared in a number of Bollywood music videos, including ""Harrys not a Bramachari - Shaadi ke side effects" and "Karle Gunna - Ugly Aur Pagli" are two examples. As a music composer, ishQ has given songs like Ranbir Kapoor's "Besharam '' Title Track and the hit "Fukrey Returns' '.

There is no greater honour than a track from a Marvel show from the man who gave us popular songs like Aye Hip-Hopper and Daaku Daddy. ishQ Bector is excited to release several of his new albums (that he calls collections) for his music fans. Starting with his “Vintage ishQ” collection which will be available on all platforms on July 07 2022. Follow along to see what this OG Hip Hopper cooks up next!