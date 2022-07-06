For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jul 2022

Yas Island set to celebrate Eid Al Adha with exceptional happenings and iconic fireworks

MUMBAI: Yas Island, one of the world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle destinations, will welcome Eid Al Adha with a host of special activities around the destination along with its iconic awe-inspiring radiant fireworks which will light up the Abu Dhabi skyline from Yas Bay Waterfront over three days during the holiday at 9pm.

Kids Go Free Offer

Families can enjoy quality time together during the Eid Al Adha holidays at purse-friendly prices with the destination’s popular Kids Go Free offer. Children below the age of 12, when accompanied by a paying adult*, can enjoy three world-class theme parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, YasWaterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi – for free alongside staying and eating for free. 

As part of the offer, parents can book go-kart sessions at Yas Marina Circuit, which allows their kids to also enjoy the driving experience for free, as well as upgrade their dining experience with the destination’s Half-Board Flex offer and kids will dine for free. In addition, parents can relax while staying on the Island and receive a 20% discount for spa services at any of the destination’s leading hotels.

Yas Gaming Festival at Yas Mall (7 – 17 July)  

Yas Mall will set the scene for the third edition of ‘Yas Gaming Festival’, which returns this year during Eid Al Adha. The 11-day gaming festival for all ages and free entrance will take place at Yas Mall’s Sports Boulevard, offering a combination of unique and fun gaming stations, hands-on plays, tournaments, and Esports, ensuring there is something for everybody.  Video game fans can expect the latest gaming titles from PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo (such as Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, WWE 2k22 and Mario Kart 8) alongside a retro gaming section, which will enable players to enjoy throwback games such as Pac-Man, Asteroids and Street Fighter. Guest can also dress up and compete in a cosplay competition.

Yas Theme Parks and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi

Eid on Yas Island isn’t complete without a visit to Yas Theme Parks and CLYMB Abu Dhabi! Starting on July 9 until July 12, families and loved ones will experience authentic Emirati traditional Ayala performances at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. 

There’s something for guests of all ages to enjoy at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, ranging from record-breaking thrills to family-friendly fun and activities in addition to a line-up of live entertainment. Guests in the mood for water adventures best get ready to slide into endless excitement with over 45 rip-roaring rides to suit all ages as they explore YasWaterworld with Dana and her friends. Families will also be able to enjoy over 29 rides and attractions, meet their favoritecharacters from DC Super Heroes and Looney Tunes and take on heroic exploits and activities as part of the DC Super Hero Season at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Housing the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, guests can gear up to conquer some truly record-breaking experiences at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi this Eid.

