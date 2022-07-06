For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jul 2022

Reve embodies self-acceptance and intimate awakenings on new dance-pop track 'Tongue'

MUMBAI: Platinum dance-pop vocalist, Reve unveils her irresistibly flirtatious new track “Tongue” and accompanying visuals today via 31 East, Astralwerks, and Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company.

With an electrifying funk groove, charismatic vocals, and towering sonic exchanges between herself and the dance-oriented instrumentals, “Tongue” sees Rêve further define her sound and identity amidst her developing career. “She’s that fine wine type so pretty that it hurts. Next thing you know, you forget your safe word. She-wolf drag me out of the goddamn closet. Knew before I did how bad I want it.” Through her evocative storytelling, “Tongue” shares the freedom of self-discovery and the thrill of surrendering to pleasure and desire, an ecstatic celebration of personal and intimate awakenings.

“‘Tongue’ is a rebellion against a past version of myself that felt the need to fit into a box,” shared Rêve. “Making this record allowed me to step out of my comfort zone musically while also giving me the opportunity to celebrate my sexuality and be open about it in ways I never felt confident enough to do before.”

Produced by Carl Ryden (Galantis, Steve Aoki, Maluma, David Guetta & more), “Tongue” marks Rêve’s third release of 2022, with popularity and critical praise continuing to grow for the breakout artist. Being recently featured on multi-Platinum producer-songwriters Banx & Ranx’s “Headphones,” including a new remix with Tommy Genesis, the collaboration has seen praise from such outlets as Dancing Astronaut and Complex, alongside maintaining Canadian radio chart domination. Continuing to climb to the Top 15 Canadian radio chart, alongside garnering 45.M global streams so far, the successful collaboration between Rêve and Banx & Ranx highlights the songstress’ growing popularity in the Pop & Electronic genres. Further proven with her Platinum-certified, Top 10 radio hit “CTRL + ALT + DEL,” which has amassed over 35 million streams since its release and secured the artist a #1 spot on the TikTok (US) Electronic playlist. Being continually featured on major radio stations like BBC Radio 1’s “Best New Pop” program, the Montreal-born, Toronto-based artist continues to amass both domestic and international attention.

