Finance - 9X Media takes additional charge of Distribution for the Network

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Sr. Vice President – Finance Himindraa R Saxena has taken additional charge of Distribution for the Network. Himindraa has been associated with the Network for over 15 years. In his new role Himindraa will lead the distribution mandate for the Network ensuring better connectivity for 9X Media’ music television channels. He will continue to report to Bhupendra Makhi – Director & Chief Financial Officer, 9X Media.

Himindraa’s experience in the distribution finance space and his active participation in dealing with DTH operators, major MSOs and cable operators will hold him good while increasing the connectivity of the channels and negotiating on the placement deals with service providers across India. He will also be in charge of International distribution of the channels on various platforms, including OTT. Prior to joining 9X Media, Himindraa has had successful stints with Times Now Network and with Star India where he has won many awards for his work in the distribution finance department.

Commenting on his additional charge as Distribution Head, Himindraa R Saxena Sr. Vice President Finance, 9X Media, said “I feel honoured to take the additional charge of Distribution at India’s largest Music Television Network! Distribution plays a crucial role in the success of any television channel and in case of FTA channels the right placement and reach become extremely important. My priority as distribution head is to ensure better reach and connectivity for all our channels.”

Himindraa’s acumen regarding the distribution of the Channels has already started showing results as under his leadership 9XM has attained the No. 1 spot in the 13-21 ABC HSM urban category for the Week 25 ending 24th June 2022.