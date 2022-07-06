For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jul 2022 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah surprises his fans by including a fan-made hookstep in his latest music video "Chamkeela Chehra"

MUMBAI: Badshah, India's most celebrated international superstar, drops the much anticipated music video for "Chamkeela Chehra" after leaving us in awe with his first authentic international collaboration, "Voodoo". Alongside Badshah, the "Chamkeela Chehra" music video also features the gorgeous Sonia Rathee. The fourth track on Badshah's Retropanda album part 1, "Chamkeela Chehra," comes after the collaborations "Jugnu" with Nikhita Gandhi, "Tabahi" with Tamannaah, and "Hosh" ft. Aastha Gill.

Despite the audio being released in April, the music video has just been released. Directed by Punit J Pathak, the video leaves us all amazed by Badshah's hidden geek appearance, accompanied by a fascinating story. The video shows a very interesting bank robbery, which is played with charm by Sonia Rathee.

Following the release of the song's audio version, several dancers in India began to make dance reels to the song using very flowing dance steps. This became a popular trend on reels. The music video surprises the audience with Badshah and Sonia dancing to the same catchy hookstep.

This year, Badshah is seen experimenting with different things. With the release of Retro Panda, Badshah entered into a brand new soundscape that takes listeners on a nostalgic trip as the prowling synthwave sounds give a degree of high intensity that makes them feel contemporary. Within the whole audio-visual experience, Badshah's Retropanda takes you on a voyage that alternates between two historical eras.

Badshah, on the release of Chamkeela Chehra, said, "Since the video has been shot, I have been eager for it to be released. I wanted to pay a small tribute to my fans who have shown an abundance of love for my songs. I also wanted to thank them for making a slick dance move right after the audio of Chamkeela Chehra was dropped. When I saw this choreography trending on this song, I decided to attribute it to all the lovely people who made this happen and what other than incorporating it into the music video! Just like Jugnu, Tabahi, and Hosh, this song also holds a special place in my heart. I love how the music video has turned out to be and now that it’s out, I’m sure viewers will enjoy it too."

On working with Badshah for the first time, Sonia Rathee said, “It’s been a pleasure and an honor to collaborate with a global icon such as Badshah. I'm ecstatic about this release, I’m excited to see how the storyline came to fruition. What I find most impressive is that it is dedicated to the fans who created this awesome hookstep that became viral on social media. Without a doubt, working on this music video with Badshah was an incredible experience, he’s a really cool guy! It was my first time doing a music video and considering my dancing background it was fun to be a part of one of his funkiest pieces."

