Summer on Yas: The Ultimate Guide to Beat the Heat on Yas Island

MUMBAI: This summer, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is offering a variety of cool offers and activities for a memorable summer. With access to the UAE’s best playground absolutely free, kids can stay, eat, play and even kart for free! Yas Island’s three award-winning theme parks and the record-breaking attraction CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, will also delight families and adventure-seekers with tons of fun-packed entertainment.

Kids Go Free Offer

Perfect for families to enjoy quality time this summer at budget-friendly prices, children below the age of 12, when accompanied by a paying adult*, can enjoy three world-class theme parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi – for free alongside staying and eating for free while booking a package starting at AED478 per adult for one night**. Families staying for two and three nights can experience extraordinary prices starting at AED631 and AED784, respectively, per adult.

Parents can book go-kart sessions at Yas Marina Circuit, which allows their kids to also enjoy the driving experience for free, as part of the offer. Families can also upgrade their dining experience with the destination’s Half-Board Flex offer starting AED150 per adult and kids will dine for free. In addition, parents can relax while staying on the Island and receive a 20% discount for spa services at any of the destination’s leading hotels.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is taking entertainment to the next level during the summer months. Along with its unique Ferrari-inspired experiences and iconic family-friendly rides and attractions, the World’s Leading Theme Park is offering a myriad of on-ground shows and indoor fun such as a drone display, an opera singer, Italian-themed musical performances and acrobatic acts. In addition, a pizza-making class, a live cooking demonstration and many more curated activities will provide guests and families with an unforgettable summer.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

At Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, guests can enjoy a splash-tastic summer at the world’s only Emirati-themed waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage. The one-of-a-kind waterpark promises a world of fun for guests of all ages with popular events and performances, including the ever-so-popular Ladies’ Season to enjoy the waterpark in full privacy and comfort, Neon Nights with glow-in-the-dark shows and acrobatic performances, as well as Kabayan Nights featuring Filipino music, flavours and fun.

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

For an incredibly immersive experience, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi features six unique lands and over 35 beloved Animation characters and fan-favorite DC Super Heroes under one roof. This summer, the world’s largest indoor theme park welcomes guests with its ‘DC Super Hero Season’, from July 2 to September 4, featuring a unique series of themed events, as well as live roaming entertainment across each of the Park’s themed lands and on-ground activities for kids and adults to enjoy unforgettable moments. Guests will get the chance to meet and greet their favorite characters and engage with the Park’s newly added “DC Super Heroes”, and to compliment your experience you can stay right in the heart of it all at The WB Abu Dhabi hotel, just a few steps from all the action.

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi

Adventure-seekers can embark on two record-breaking experiences at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, including the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, The SUMMYT™. This summer, guests can hone their skills and enjoy some of the most memorable moments with their friends and family featuring action-packed entertainment for guests of all skill levels. CLYMB Abu Dhabi is the UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure hub and offers year-round exciting sports experiences and a unique alternative to beat the heat this season.