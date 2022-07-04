For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Jul 2022 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

Summer on Yas: The Ultimate Guide to Beat the Heat on Yas Island

MUMBAI: This summer, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is offering a variety of cool offers and activities for a memorable summer. With access to the UAE’s best playground absolutely free, kids can stay, eat, play and even kart for free! Yas Island’s three award-winning theme parks and the record-breaking attraction CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, will also delight families and adventure-seekers with tons of fun-packed entertainment.

Kids Go Free Offer

Perfect for families to enjoy quality time this summer at budget-friendly prices, children below the age of 12, when accompanied by a paying adult*, can enjoy three world-class theme parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi – for free alongside staying and eating for free while booking a package starting at AED478 per adult for one night**. Families staying for two and three nights can experience extraordinary prices starting at AED631 and AED784, respectively, per adult.

Parents can book go-kart sessions at Yas Marina Circuit, which allows their kids to also enjoy the driving experience for free, as part of the offer. Families can also upgrade their dining experience with the destination’s Half-Board Flex offer starting AED150 per adult and kids will dine for free. In addition, parents can relax while staying on the Island and receive a 20% discount for spa services at any of the destination’s leading hotels.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is taking entertainment to the next level during the summer months. Along with its unique Ferrari-inspired experiences and iconic family-friendly rides and attractions, the World’s Leading Theme Park is offering a myriad of on-ground shows and indoor fun such as a drone display, an opera singer, Italian-themed musical performances and acrobatic acts. In addition, a pizza-making class, a live cooking demonstration and many more curated activities will provide guests and families with an unforgettable summer.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

At Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, guests can enjoy a splash-tastic summer at the world’s only Emirati-themed waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage. The one-of-a-kind waterpark promises a world of fun for guests of all ages with popular events and performances, including the ever-so-popular Ladies’ Season to enjoy the waterpark in full privacy and comfort, Neon Nights with glow-in-the-dark shows and acrobatic performances, as well as Kabayan Nights featuring Filipino music, flavours and fun.

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

For an incredibly immersive experience, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi features six unique lands and over 35 beloved Animation characters and fan-favorite DC Super Heroes under one roof. This summer, the world’s largest indoor theme park welcomes guests with its ‘DC Super Hero Season’, from July 2 to September 4, featuring a unique series of themed events, as well as live roaming entertainment across each of the Park’s themed lands and on-ground activities for kids and adults to enjoy unforgettable moments. Guests will get the chance to meet and greet their favorite characters and engage with the Park’s newly added “DC Super Heroes”, and to compliment your experience you can stay right in the heart of it all at The WB Abu Dhabi hotel, just a few steps from all the action.

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi

Adventure-seekers can embark on two record-breaking experiences at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, including the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, The SUMMYT™. This summer, guests can hone their skills and enjoy some of the most memorable moments with their friends and family featuring action-packed entertainment for guests of all skill levels. CLYMB Abu Dhabi is the UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure hub and offers year-round exciting sports experiences and a unique alternative to beat the heat this season.

 

 

Tags
Summer on Yas Yas Island music
Related news
 | 04 Jul 2022

Decca Records releases Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru

MUMBAI: Decca Records released the original motion picture soundtrack for Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, the new action-comedy from the biggest animated franchise in history. This coincides with the film’s global theatrical release today. Listen here.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2022

Music Band Moksha Base releases new Tamil single ''En Uyirai''

MUMBAI: Moksha Base recently released their single on the 1st of July. The song is a melodious lullaby-like tune with a lot of heart, sung by Aswathy Sasidharan. The track portrays an expression of love from a young woman towards her soulmate.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2022

Relive the magic of falling in love as Harnoor drops his new track - Fallin Star

National, June 28th, 2022: Being in love is one of the most exhilarating experiences a person can go through. Harnoor’s latest song “Fallin Star”, in association with Sony Music, is one such melody that describes the overwhelming feeling of falling in love.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2022

How to Improve the Quality of Music Projects by Collaborating With Other Musicians?

In this article, we're going to discuss how to improve the quality of your music projects by working with other music creators and asking for constructive criticism. You won't improve if you only get positive feedback from others.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2022

Boston Punk Pioneers Nervous Eaters return with new single "Wild Eyes"

MUMBAI: Pioneering Boston punk band Nervous Eaters, contemporaries of bands like the Ramones, The Police, Iggy Pop, The Pretenders, and a host of others, has released a new single, "Wild Eyes," ahead of a new album due out this fall on Little Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus Audio OTT launched

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Chingari powered by $GARI and BIG FM join hands to offer users an immersive audio-video experience

MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more

SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more

Apple Music's 2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends

MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music Director Duo Javed-Mohsin Are On Cloud 9 After Wining IIFA Awards 2022 For Shershaah

MUMBAI: Music Director Duo Javed Khan and Mohsin Sheikh are the news toast of the B-town. Known for their music in films like Jalebi, Drive, Munna...read more

2
All ears on ‘Amplifier’ singing sensation Imran Khan as he gears up for multi-city Supermoon ft. Imran Khan - Unforgettable Club Tour

MUMBAI: Supermoon has become the go-to destination for music lovers, thanks to its line-up of live concerts by global artistes. Some of the biggest...read more

3
Decca Records releases Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru

MUMBAI: Decca Records released the original motion picture soundtrack for Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, the new action-comedy from the...read more

4
Music Band Moksha Base releases new Tamil single ''En Uyirai''

MUMBAI: Moksha Base recently released their single on the 1st of July. The song is a melodious lullaby-like tune with a lot of heart, sung by Aswathy...read more

5
Renuka Panwar enthralls audiences at YouTube Fanfest 2022

MUMBAI: The 20 year old young singing sensation was among three artists who performed at the prestigious fanfest Renuka Panwar has in a short span of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games