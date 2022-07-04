For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Jul 2022 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Renuka Panwar enthralls audiences at YouTube Fanfest 2022

MUMBAI: The 20 year old young singing sensation was among three artists who performed at the prestigious fanfest

Renuka Panwar has in a short span of time catapulted to super stardom across the country courtesy her chart buster tracks like 52 gaj ka daman and Bahu Mol ki among others. Her tracks have clocked record number of streams across platforms and her enviable fan base is only ever expanding. Recently, Renuka performed at the prestigious YouTube Fanfest 2022 along with Emiway Bantai and Seedhe Maut.

YouTube Fanfest was held virtually which aired on 30th June on YouTube. There were several performers, influencers, comedians etc who made their presence felt at the event. Renuka preformed her hit tracks 52 gaj ka Daman, Chatak Matak and Kabootar, all of which are hugely popular among music lovers across the country. Her act was hugely appreciated and she has been receiving congratulatory messages ever since. The YouTube fanfest invite and her stunning performance is a testament of her sheer talent and fan base.

Commenting on her overall experience, Renuka says "Performing on YouTube Fanfest was a one of its kind experience. Though this was a digital edition, the whole aura of the fest is something that automatically takes the excitement to another level. It's always great when your work gets special recognition, I hope the audience is enjoying my performance as much as I did, while performing it."

Renuka Panwar YouTube Fanfest 2022
