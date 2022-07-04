Music Band Moksha Base releases new Tamil single ''En Uyirai''

MUMBAI: Moksha Base recently released their single on the 1st of July. The song is a melodious lullaby-like tune with a lot of heart, sung by Aswathy Sasidharan. The track portrays an expression of love from a young woman towards her soulmate. Moksha Base guitarist Prasanna Kumar and Keba Jeremiah (guitarist for AR Rahman and Anirudh Ravichander) performed all the acoustics and classical bits into the track with a blend of easy listening rhythms. Moksha Base composer Shankar Narayanan completes the song with background vocals, keys and percussion. The melody started with a casual hum with composers Shankar Prasanna bouncing off ideas over voice notes during the Covid pandemic. The next 12 months were spent experimenting with many different versions until the final bits were laid out and the song came to life.

You can go anywhere with this song and New Zealand is full of nature. The highly anticipated video takes us through scenic views giving a cinematic dose of nature. Through many scenes, local Tamil actors Keerthy Varun Sugumar & Thusalini Ariyaratnam take us on a journey showcasing the beauty of Rotorua. There is a special appearance by Eeshan Kumar (son of Moksha Base’s Prasanna Kumar) in this video. The name “En Uyirai” means my soul and so the song includes a range of emotions that will hopefully capture avid tamil music lovers throughout the world.

Founding members Siva Kumar & Shankar Narayanan combined on an epic journey that started off performing in festivals, art shows, charity events all over New Zealand in 2012. Over the years the band evolved into a full band with more than 10 members. The music exploration includes compositions written in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English to name a few. All Moksha Base vocalists are classically trained and the rest of the band are specialists in their own right carrying the rhythms. Although all members are into their full time work and family commitments, music brings them together.