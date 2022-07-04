For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Jul 2022 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

All ears on ‘Amplifier’ singing sensation Imran Khan as he gears up for multi-city Supermoon ft. Imran Khan - Unforgettable Club Tour

MUMBAI: Supermoon has become the go-to destination for music lovers, thanks to its line-up of live concerts by global artistes. Some of the biggest names in music today, such as Yohani, AP Dhillon, B Praak, and Arjun Kanungo, have captivated audiences with their energetic performances. Now, giving our ‘woofers’ a much-needed bass boost is a global sensation, Imran Khan. The Supermoon ft. Imran Khan - Unforgettable Club Tour will feature Imran Khan on a multi-city tour. The first phase of the tour will kick-start at the end of July. Tickets for the much-awaited party nights are now live on BookMyShow.

International dancehall artist Imran Khan needs no introduction. His genre-bending discography includes strong Bhangra influence, hip-hop, and contemporary R&B. He rose to stardom with his song Ni Nachleh and became a global phenomenon with his superhit single Amplifier, which received 2 million views on YouTube in its first week. His song ‘Bewafa’ is viewed over 300 million times on YouTube and his debut album Unforgettable won him the Best Desi Act at the 2010 UK Asian Music Awards. Venturing into Bollywood, Imran’s song Let’s Celebrate in the movie, Tevar went on to be a huge success.  

Talking about the tour and coming back to India to perform live after a long time, singer, and songwriter Imran Khan shares, “I have always enjoyed coming to India & performing for my fans there. The love, appreciation, and support my songs and I have received from my fans here is very endearing. Coming back to India for a tour was always on my Wishlist. However, it took some time to materialize. Now, through the brilliant and phenomenal platform of Supermoon, it’s finally happening. I am super thrilled to be a part of this grand celebration of music and promise my fans a good ensemble of my tracks. We are all set to start the amazing multi-city Supermoon ft. Imran Khan -Unforgettable Club Tour and spend quality time with my fans in India.”

Ticketing Link: https://bit.ly/3QZudhl

 

Tags
Amplifier Imran Khan Supermoon Unforgettable Club Tour
Related news
 | 11 May 2022

Punjabi singer B Praak to delight fans in his first-ever 10-city India tour at Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

MUMBAI: You know it’s a good time, when ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town!

read more
 | 27 Nov 2020

Vishal Bhardwaj, Vishal Dadlani collaborate on a 'relevant, necessary' song

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj has written and composed a new single titled Mask kho gaya that has been sung by singer-composer Vishal Dadlani.

read more
 | 11 Jun 2019

OMG! Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter account was hacked and his profile picture replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan's account on the micro-blogging platform was hacked.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2016

It does not seem like 25 years at all: Subir Malik

MUMBAI: They embarked upon a rock 'n' roll journey in the world of music in 1991 as a band called Parikrama, and have remained a source of rousing beats with their sound box.

read more
 | 09 Sep 2015

Rasika's journey: From chemical engineer to singer

MUMBAI: Born in Dubai and brought up in the US, the ‘Hullaa Re’ singer, Rasika Shekar, did not take music seriously when she was young. Instead she went on to become a chemical engineer, while continuing to train in Carnatic music.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus Audio OTT launched

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Chingari powered by $GARI and BIG FM join hands to offer users an immersive audio-video experience

MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more

SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more

Apple Music's 2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends

MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Decca Records releases Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru

MUMBAI: Decca Records released the original motion picture soundtrack for Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, the new action-comedy from the...read more

2
Music Band Moksha Base releases new Tamil single ''En Uyirai''

MUMBAI: Moksha Base recently released their single on the 1st of July. The song is a melodious lullaby-like tune with a lot of heart, sung by Aswathy...read more

3
Renuka Panwar enthralls audiences at YouTube Fanfest 2022

MUMBAI: The 20 year old young singing sensation was among three artists who performed at the prestigious fanfest Renuka Panwar has in a short span of...read more

4
Summer on Yas: The Ultimate Guide to Beat the Heat on Yas Island

MUMBAI: This summer, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is offering a variety of cool offers...read more

5
Music Director Duo Javed-Mohsin Are On Cloud 9 After Wining IIFA Awards 2022 For Shershaah

MUMBAI: Music Director Duo Javed Khan and Mohsin Sheikh are the news toast of the B-town. Known for their music in films like Jalebi, Drive, Munna...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games