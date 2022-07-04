All ears on ‘Amplifier’ singing sensation Imran Khan as he gears up for multi-city Supermoon ft. Imran Khan - Unforgettable Club Tour

MUMBAI: Supermoon has become the go-to destination for music lovers, thanks to its line-up of live concerts by global artistes. Some of the biggest names in music today, such as Yohani, AP Dhillon, B Praak, and Arjun Kanungo, have captivated audiences with their energetic performances. Now, giving our ‘woofers’ a much-needed bass boost is a global sensation, Imran Khan. The Supermoon ft. Imran Khan - Unforgettable Club Tour will feature Imran Khan on a multi-city tour. The first phase of the tour will kick-start at the end of July. Tickets for the much-awaited party nights are now live on BookMyShow.

International dancehall artist Imran Khan needs no introduction. His genre-bending discography includes strong Bhangra influence, hip-hop, and contemporary R&B. He rose to stardom with his song Ni Nachleh and became a global phenomenon with his superhit single Amplifier, which received 2 million views on YouTube in its first week. His song ‘Bewafa’ is viewed over 300 million times on YouTube and his debut album Unforgettable won him the Best Desi Act at the 2010 UK Asian Music Awards. Venturing into Bollywood, Imran’s song Let’s Celebrate in the movie, Tevar went on to be a huge success.

Talking about the tour and coming back to India to perform live after a long time, singer, and songwriter Imran Khan shares, “I have always enjoyed coming to India & performing for my fans there. The love, appreciation, and support my songs and I have received from my fans here is very endearing. Coming back to India for a tour was always on my Wishlist. However, it took some time to materialize. Now, through the brilliant and phenomenal platform of Supermoon, it’s finally happening. I am super thrilled to be a part of this grand celebration of music and promise my fans a good ensemble of my tracks. We are all set to start the amazing multi-city Supermoon ft. Imran Khan -Unforgettable Club Tour and spend quality time with my fans in India.”

