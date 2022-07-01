Relive the magic of falling in love as Harnoor drops his new track - Fallin Star

National, June 28th, 2022: Being in love is one of the most exhilarating experiences a person can go through. Harnoor’s latest song “Fallin Star”, in association with Sony Music, is one such melody that describes the overwhelming feeling of falling in love. Packed with a soothing composition, rich beats and lyrics that beautifully bring out the essence of all things romance, the track is the cherry on the cake to make a moonlit drive or date unforgettable. Shot in some of the most picturesque locales of Turkey, ‘Fallin Star’ is a visual treat for ardent Harnoor fans.
This soulful track has been written and composed by the very talented Ilam and is sung by Harnoor, a singer who’s taken the Punjabi music industry by storm with heart-melting pop-R&B numbers that highlight his silky-smooth vocals. Having amassed an ever-growing fan base on social media that currently stands at 400KHarnoor, with popular romantic tracks such as Parshawan, Waalian, and Jatta continues to dominate the music charts on Spotify and various streaming platforms.
Talking about the song Harnoor said, “I have sung this song straight from my heart, and given it my best to make an unforgettable song for music fans who love all things romance. It’s a pleasure working with Ilam. Fallin Star is a long-way melody, with a really soothing, magical vibe and I’m sure the audiences will resonate with the poetic lyrics. This is my first collaboration with Sony Music and I look forward to many more.”
Catch Fallin Star here: https://smi.lnk.to/FallinStar
