News |  01 Jul 2022 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

'MEHERBAAN , a musical bliss with Salim Merchant' - says singer Sneha Astunkar

MUMBAI: Sneha Astunkar who has recently recorded her dream single Meherbaan, shares her experience working with Salim Merchant. She has not just wooed the audience by her singing in Mehrabaan but also getting many applauds for her amazing performance. Sneha Astunkar with Abhay has featured in this soulful track wherein they execute a cheerful and lite romantic story which is also being lauded by the audience.

Sneha Astunkar is not just a trained vocalist but also a songwriter. She is also a disciple of the living legend and ghazal maestro Talat Aziz with whom she has also been fortunate to perform live and record ghazals. Sneha has been working with music labels like Zee Music & Tips Music and has recorded some Marathi pop numbers , devotional hindi and a few remakes as well. She believes in constant learning & exploring various genres as an artist while keeping the core vocal learnings intact. While doing this for some time, Sneha made up her mind to step into the independent music scene and make some original music which led to her debut Hindi single titled ‘Bas Yun Hi’ sung and written by her , which is composed and produced by Sagar Dhote. Later they released Meherbaan in collaboration with the famous multi lingual singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, released by Merchant Records.

Sharing her experience Sneha says, Meherbaan was a dream collaboration and having it appreciated and presented by Salim Merchant who is an inspiration to the youth as an incredible musician and performer himself gives a lot of motivation to keep making good music consistently.”

She further added, "It’s overwhelming to see Meherbaan receiving so much love and appreciation. Everyone involved in the project has put their heart and soul in making the song, right from Sagar who has given his super magical touch to the composition and production of the song, Aditya who has written the song so well to the wonderful musicians- Shomu Seal (Guitar) and Satyajit (Percussion), vocal harmony designer Shweta Srivastava and our engineer Ajinkya Dhapare, who played a vital role in the mix and master of the song'.

Meherbaan' is a romantic number, which is composed and produced by Sagar Dhote, sung by Sneha Astunkar and Abhay Jodhpurkar. The song has been released on Salim Sulaiman's official YouTube channel, and since then it has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience.

MEHERBAAN Salim Merchant Singer Sneha Astunkar
