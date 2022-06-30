Acclaimed Los Angeles, CA Math Rock Duo standards Pay Homage To Influences From Classic Punk and Modern Prog Acts on "Cloudberry"

MUMBAI: Los Angeles math-rock duo standards has released "Cloudberry" the next single off the upcoming album 'Fruit Town,' due out July 22 on Wax Bodega.

Led by ebullient guitarist Marcos Mena, and rounded out by Cam Mitchell on drums, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies.

Of the new track, Mena says, “Cloudberry is a colorful, punk inspired math rock track featuring fast drums and catchy guitars. The song's attitude is captured well in the adjoining video, filmed in an abandoned river basin in the band's native area of Long Beach, California. The track pays homage to influences from classic punks bands to modern prog acts that resonate throughout the song.”

Stream the "Cloudberry" music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5E_4URQ5_Q

For almost five years, standards' instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.

Directed by Cole McCarthy https://colemccarthyfilm.com

Stream the single/pre-order the album here: https://lnk.to/fruit-town.

standards' exhuberant songwriting is the true source of their popularity among guitar-music fans, who laud the duo for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. Since the group's inception in late 2017, standards have released a series of EPs, the 2020 full-length 'Fruit Island', and have played shows with the likes of Polyphia, Covet, and Delta Sleep.

Proclaimed as "an interesting, new talent" by Guitar World Magazine, standards is poised to have their biggest year yet after signing with indie label Wax Bodega, as well as embarking on their second European tour.

standards will be on the road this summer, with dates kicking off on July 21 in San Diego, CA's. All dates feature direct support from Glacier Veins (Equal Vision Records). See dates below. Tickets available here: https://tourlink.to/fruit-town-tour.

As standards enters this new chapter, there is little doubt that they will continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.