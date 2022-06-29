Swiss djent-metal prodigy MYCELIA continue their neon-soaked cyberpunk crime story in "Towards the Melting Library…" music video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal prodigy Mycelia have just revealed a new music video "Towards the Melting Library / The Librarian and the Flock of Birds" for their latest single. The video was directed by Theo Benjamin, and it is the first of a two-part music video double feature which introduces the overarching storyline of the band’s new neon-soaked cybercrime concept album In A Late Country.

"This is the first of a two-part musical short film which tells the story of In A Late Country" says drummer Marc Trummer. "This video focuses on the friendship between protagonists Marvell and DiPrisco, as they search for the enigmatic Ava Kessler in a futuristic dystopia. Working with Theo was an absolute blast: Not only did we get to live out our childhood dreams of starring in an epic science fiction movie, but his artistic take on our album’s narrative gave us a whole new perspective on our own songs. The shoot itself was a pretty intense experience, the highlight of which was definitely setting up an impromptu Cyberpunk black market in a parking garage – while it felt like herding a bunch of cats at the time, we are really happy with the result."

Mycelia’s upcoming release entitled In A Late Country is a fifteen song post-apocalyptic djent metal concept album which tells the story of a young man trying to find his lost girlfriend during a government-controlled evacuation program to deal with an overpopulated city. The vocals throughout the album are the lines from the characters in the story, sung as if they were playing out in real time. While every song on the album tells a bit of the overall storyline, the singles highlight the most pivotal twists and turns of the plot. "The Beginning of a Long Hangover" sets the stage for the concept album, introducing the main character Marvell. We discover he is accused of murdering his girlfriend and he asks his friend Di Prisco for help to find out what really happened to her. After discovering Ava was seen with the member of a terrorist organization called the Ultrahydraulists, the second single "Towards the Melting Library" has Marvell and Di Prisco attempt to communicate with the Ultrahydraulists through the librarian named Al-Kitab. After finding out that Ava wasn't really killed, but she left the city as a part of the evacuation program, Marvell follows a lead by visiting an address. In the third single which is entitled "In A Gas Station at the Outskirts of the Meth Desert", he discovers the police commissioner who admits that the evacuation program doesn't exist after all, and it is actually a ruse to cover for a government-controlled genocide to reduce the ever-growing numbers of an already overpopulated city.

Pre-order / Pre-save In A Late Country at https://ffm.to/inalate

Mycelia discography

In A Late Country (LP) - 2022

Apex (LP) - 2018

Dawn (LP) - 2017

Obey (LP) - 2015

Nova (LP) - 2013

Mycelia lineup

Lukas Villigar (vocals), Eugen Wiebe (Bass), Mike Schmid (Guitar), Marc Trummer (Drums)