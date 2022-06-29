For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Jun 2022 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Swiss djent-metal prodigy MYCELIA continue their neon-soaked cyberpunk crime story in "Towards the Melting Library…" music video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal prodigy Mycelia have just revealed a new music video "Towards the Melting Library / The Librarian and the Flock of Birds" for their latest single. The video was directed by Theo Benjamin, and it is the first of a two-part music video double feature which introduces the overarching storyline of the band’s new neon-soaked cybercrime concept album In A Late Country.

"This is the first of a two-part musical short film which tells the story of In A Late Country" says drummer Marc Trummer. "This video focuses on the friendship between protagonists Marvell and DiPrisco, as they search for the enigmatic Ava Kessler in a futuristic dystopia. Working with Theo was an absolute blast: Not only did we get to live out our childhood dreams of starring in an epic science fiction movie, but his artistic take on our album’s narrative gave us a whole new perspective on our own songs. The shoot itself was a pretty intense experience, the highlight of which was definitely setting up an impromptu Cyberpunk black market in a parking garage – while it felt like herding a bunch of cats at the time, we are really happy with the result."

Mycelia’s upcoming release entitled In A Late Country is a fifteen song post-apocalyptic djent metal concept album which tells the story of a young man trying to find his lost girlfriend during a government-controlled evacuation program to deal with an overpopulated city. The vocals throughout the album are the lines from the characters in the story, sung as if they were playing out in real time. While every song on the album tells a bit of the overall storyline, the singles highlight the most pivotal twists and turns of the plot. "The Beginning of a Long Hangover" sets the stage for the concept album, introducing the main character Marvell. We discover he is accused of murdering his girlfriend and he asks his friend Di Prisco for help to find out what really happened to her. After discovering Ava was seen with the member of a terrorist organization called the Ultrahydraulists, the second single "Towards the Melting Library" has Marvell and Di Prisco attempt to communicate with the Ultrahydraulists through the librarian named Al-Kitab. After finding out that Ava wasn't really killed, but she left the city as a part of the evacuation program, Marvell follows a lead by visiting an address. In the third single which is entitled "In A Gas Station at the Outskirts of the Meth Desert", he discovers the police commissioner who admits that the evacuation program doesn't exist after all, and it is actually a ruse to cover for a government-controlled genocide to reduce the ever-growing numbers of an already overpopulated city.

Pre-order / Pre-save In A Late Country at https://ffm.to/inalate

For more information about Mycelia and their "Towards the Melting Library" music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and follow the band on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Deezer now!

Mycelia discography
In A Late Country (LP) - 2022
Apex (LP) - 2018
Dawn (LP) - 2017
Obey (LP) - 2015
Nova (LP) - 2013

Mycelia lineup
Lukas Villigar (vocals), Eugen Wiebe (Bass), Mike Schmid (Guitar), Marc Trummer (Drums)

Tags
Swiss djent-metal MYCELIA Towards the Melting Library… music
Related news
 | 29 Jun 2022

Graham Candy and MOKABY Release New Single "Everybody’s Moving to L.A"

MUMBAI: Dance Pop artist Graham Candy joins hands with MOKABY to release an electric new single “Everybody’s Moving to L.A.” With dreamy lyrics and dynamic vocals, Graham Candy delivers a vibrant and compelling track that turns up the heat in the summer of L.A.

read more
 | 29 Jun 2022

Status Zero reveals all with Genre-Spanning album 'Aliens & Flowers'

MUMBAI: Status Zero has been on a roll with his recent releases, teasing his album release with single drops leading up to his recently released ‘if it was us?’ EP.

read more
 | 29 Jun 2022

Let your freak flag fly with Fab The Duo’s ferocious new single "Alter Ego".

MUMBAI: Fab The Duo is a Los Angeles-based alternative pop duo, aiming to smash societal norms through music and love. Previously hailing from New York, the glamorous boyfriend pair, Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile, create music that intoxicates audiences with confidence.

read more
 | 29 Jun 2022

Global chart-topper & disruptor extraordinaire Vineet returns with a trilogy of singles, starting with Dee Da Da Da (Love Is Your Game)

MUMBAI: After a world record, multiple chart busters & a no.1 bestseller Nine (on debut) book meets music album, the trendsetting-topper Vineet, is back with yet another interesting concept.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2022

Bolava Vitthal Abhangwani concert celebrates Ashadi Ekadashi with a pan-India tour

MUMBAI: For the last 16 years, Pancham Nishad, an organization set up to preserve, promote and popularise the rich cultural heritage of performing arts in India, has been celebrating Ashadi Ekadashi by hosting pan-India concerts of ‘Abhangwani’, titled ‘Bolava Vitthal’.

read more

RnM Biz

Chingari powered by $GARI and BIG FM join hands to offer users an immersive audio-video experience

MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more

SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more

Apple Music's 2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends

MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

top# 5 articles

1
Graham Candy and MOKABY Release New Single "Everybody’s Moving to L.A"

MUMBAI: Dance Pop artist Graham Candy joins hands with MOKABY to release an electric new single “Everybody’s Moving to L.A.” With dreamy lyrics and...read more

2
Status Zero reveals all with Genre-Spanning album 'Aliens & Flowers'

MUMBAI: Status Zero has been on a roll with his recent releases, teasing his album release with single drops leading up to his recently released ‘if...read more

3
Let your freak flag fly with Fab The Duo’s ferocious new single "Alter Ego".

MUMBAI: Fab The Duo is a Los Angeles-based alternative pop duo, aiming to smash societal norms through music and love. Previously hailing from New...read more

4
‘My voice compliments well with Papon’s’, says Shruti Rane on latest song ‘Aaya Karo’

MUMBAI: Singer-Composer Shruti Rane release a romantic song “Aaya Karo” along with Papon, featuring MOJ STAR - Bhavi Chandiramani and Hardik Sharma,...read more

5
Swiss djent-metal prodigy MYCELIA continue their neon-soaked cyberpunk crime story in "Towards the Melting Library…" music video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal prodigy Mycelia have just revealed a new music video "Towards the Melting Library / The Librarian and the Flock of Birds"...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games