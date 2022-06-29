For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Jun 2022 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

Let your freak flag fly with Fab The Duo’s ferocious new single "Alter Ego".

MUMBAI: Fab The Duo is a Los Angeles-based alternative pop duo, aiming to smash societal norms through music and love. Previously hailing from New York, the glamorous boyfriend pair, Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile, create music that intoxicates audiences with confidence. Fab doesn’t just stand for “fabulous”- it’s also an acronym that stands for Fierce Ass Bitches.

The band's new single "Alter Ego" is an alt rock anthem for the "Queer Gawds" and is told through the unique lens of the duo’s first time in drag.

Perfect for any Pride or Bad Bitch SlowMo Walk playlist, "Alter Ego" is a call for Revolution, for the listener to not only be their most authentic self but to also embrace the inner fabulous icon
inside of them.

Stream "Alter Ego" on DSPs:

https://ffm.to/ftdalterego.OWE

Stream the track on Youtube:

Having experimented with a multitude of genres and styles, Fab The Duo have finally found their true sound in the alternative world— a little bit rock, a little bit pop, pure alt. Their previous single “Chill
Pill” was featured on Apple Music’s Official "New In Alternative" playlist and Spotify’s official “Out Loud” playlist and they are currently on a two-week national tour, including opening slots for
well-known artists like Jordy and Betty Who.

Fab The Duo, who previously hailed from New York but now live in LA, have had the privilege of performing to energetic crowds at The Bitter End, The Cutting Room, Hotel Cafe, and The Whiskey A Go Go, as well as recently to the executives at The Madison Square Garden Company. Their music has been featured on notable press including Billboard, Advocate, HuffPost, and Hollywood Life, with Alt Press calling them “a group that should not be overlooked”.

They were recently recognized by the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, winning the Song Of The Week Award. Performing at large Pride Festivals in Austin, LA, and Burlington, Fab The Duo hopes to change the way people see queer, interracial love in the music scene and beyond. As they make break boundaries and stereotypes as the first gay couple to go mainstream in the music industry, they want their fans (or Fabbits) to follow this simple advice:

Be You. Be Proud. And Be Loud!

Single Cover Model: Nick Metos

Single Cover Photographer: Justin Chee

Track Written By: Greg Driscoll & Brendan Eprile

Produced By: Niko Vaude

Mastered By: Chris Gehrringer (Sterling Sound)

Distribution: KMG Distribution

Tags
Fab The Duo alter ego music
Related news
 | 29 Jun 2022

Graham Candy and MOKABY Release New Single "Everybody’s Moving to L.A"

MUMBAI: Dance Pop artist Graham Candy joins hands with MOKABY to release an electric new single “Everybody’s Moving to L.A.” With dreamy lyrics and dynamic vocals, Graham Candy delivers a vibrant and compelling track that turns up the heat in the summer of L.A.

read more
 | 29 Jun 2022

Swiss djent-metal prodigy MYCELIA continue their neon-soaked cyberpunk crime story in "Towards the Melting Library…" music video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal prodigy Mycelia have just revealed a new music video "Towards the Melting Library / The Librarian and the Flock of Birds" for their latest single.

read more
 | 29 Jun 2022

Status Zero reveals all with Genre-Spanning album 'Aliens & Flowers'

MUMBAI: Status Zero has been on a roll with his recent releases, teasing his album release with single drops leading up to his recently released ‘if it was us?’ EP.

read more
 | 29 Jun 2022

Global chart-topper & disruptor extraordinaire Vineet returns with a trilogy of singles, starting with Dee Da Da Da (Love Is Your Game)

MUMBAI: After a world record, multiple chart busters & a no.1 bestseller Nine (on debut) book meets music album, the trendsetting-topper Vineet, is back with yet another interesting concept.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2022

Bolava Vitthal Abhangwani concert celebrates Ashadi Ekadashi with a pan-India tour

MUMBAI: For the last 16 years, Pancham Nishad, an organization set up to preserve, promote and popularise the rich cultural heritage of performing arts in India, has been celebrating Ashadi Ekadashi by hosting pan-India concerts of ‘Abhangwani’, titled ‘Bolava Vitthal’.

read more

RnM Biz

Chingari powered by $GARI and BIG FM join hands to offer users an immersive audio-video experience

MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more

SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more

Apple Music's 2022 So Far: Top Tracks and Trends

MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

top# 5 articles

1
‘My voice compliments well with Papon’s’, says Shruti Rane on latest song ‘Aaya Karo’

MUMBAI: Singer-Composer Shruti Rane release a romantic song “Aaya Karo” along with Papon, featuring MOJ STAR - Bhavi Chandiramani and Hardik Sharma,...read more

2
Graham Candy and MOKABY Release New Single "Everybody’s Moving to L.A"

MUMBAI: Dance Pop artist Graham Candy joins hands with MOKABY to release an electric new single “Everybody’s Moving to L.A.” With dreamy lyrics and...read more

3
Swiss djent-metal prodigy MYCELIA continue their neon-soaked cyberpunk crime story in "Towards the Melting Library…" music video & single

MUMBAI: Swiss djent metal prodigy Mycelia have just revealed a new music video "Towards the Melting Library / The Librarian and the Flock of Birds"...read more

4
IVM Podcast introduces 'A Niche Thing' a fun podcast on popular and upcoming subcultures

MUMBAI: Known for their slick and unique productions, IVM Podcasts is ready for the release of the most unique concept. ‘A Niche Thing’, the newest...read more

5
Let your freak flag fly with Fab The Duo’s ferocious new single "Alter Ego".

MUMBAI: Fab The Duo is a Los Angeles-based alternative pop duo, aiming to smash societal norms through music and love. Previously hailing from New...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games