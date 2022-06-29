For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jun 2022 19:37 |  By RnMTeam

Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin: 'The success of Iss Baarish Mein is the best gift'

MUMBAI: The monsoon melody of the year hits 50+ million views with over thousands of reels made by netizens, celebrities and influencers, Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin's monsoon anthem 'Iss Baarish Mein’ is all over social media. Inspiring a monsoon fever, the rain song has hit a 50 million views milestone in just 15 days since its release. Lead star of the song Jasmin, who celebrates her birthday hails its success as the best gift.

Jasmin shared, "I am over the moon that I got to be part of ‘Iss Baarish Mein’. My favourite season became even more special because of this special song. Big love to the listeners for making it an instant hit. This is best birthday gift."

"I think Iss Baarish Mein stirs many emotions that are associated with the monsoon. That's what makes the song relatable and not limited to a certain audience. This lightening response from listeners is overwhelming,” said Shaheer.

The song depicts how rain and love work together to heal. This track is composed by Ripul Sharma, penned by Sharad Tripathi, sung by Yasser Desai and Neeti Mohan, and its music video has been directed by Aditya Datt.

Presented by Saregama, 'Iss Baarish Mein' is available on Saregama Music YouTube Channel and available on all music platforms.

