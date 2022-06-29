English Browne's Keep Going is Officially India's No.1 Sanitary Pad Protection Brand

MUMBAI: English Browne, a pioneer manufacturer and exporter of quality hygiene products announced today that it has been awarded the “India’s No.1 Sanitary Pad Protection Brand” and India’s Most Innovative Hygiene Company of the Year (2022-2023) at ‘ Global Leaders Awards 2022’ Under the “Title of Top 50 Leaders of India” organized by Bizox Media Network. The company’s Keep Going Sanitary Pad brand has been widely appreciated for providing distinctive all-round protection during menstruation. The Sanitary Pad kit is the country’s foremost feminine and menstruation hygiene care product.

The company was rewarded for bringing about a transformation in the health and hygiene sector and also by being the first choice for the country’s top most hygiene brand across healthcare, hospitality, and aviation industry. English Browne aims to be the biggest, and most comprehensively based medical services organization and striving to expand to as many demographics as possible.

The ‘Global Leaders Award 2022’ honors business leaders and entrepreneurs Under the Title of ''TOP 50 Leaders of India '' for their remarkable contribution in their respective field. The event was graced by Smt. Rama Devi (Honorable MP &Protem Speaker of the Loksabha); Shyam Jaju (Former VP of the BJP); Mahesh Verma (National Spokesperson BJP); Buddha Chandrasekhar (National CCO AICTE MHRD) and Vishal Agarwal (MD India and SAARC of Avaya).

The awardees were selected after an in-depth analysis by the jury and were picked from various sectors including Internal Communications, Public Relations, Advertisement, Technology and much more. Additionally, the award ceremony ensured the hard work of leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals were acknowledged and given their due respect.

Adding to this achievement, JD Singhh, CEO, English Browne said, “Great things come with great responsibility, this award comes with the Responsibility to create awareness, educate about Menstrual Periods and to make accessibility of Sanitary pads a basic human right for every girl.”