News |  29 Jun 2022 15:37 |  By RnMTeam

Anek and Nikamma fame singer Neha Karode collaborates with Abhay Jodhpurkar for her new single 'Koyaliya Bole'

MUMBAI After back to back Bollywood releases like ‘Anek’ and ‘Nikamma’, young Indie singing sensation Neha Karode is releasing her new single ‘Koyaliya Bole’. This time the multifaceted young musician has collaborated with the talented playback singer Abhay Jodhapurkar who won accolades for his soulful rendition ‘Mere Naam Tu’ for Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

Koyaliya Bole is the fifth track of Neha’s ‘Bandish Based Originals’ series on her own YouTube channel. Neha recently sang Nasha Ishq ka for the film Nikamma and Oh Mama and Rabbit for Ayushman Khurana’s Anek.

Neha elaborates about this unique concept “As someone who has trained in Hindustani classical music for several years I have always wanted to incorporate this art form in my independent tracks. It was this thought with which I decided to revamp my favourite Raag Bandishes into more contemporary and personalised versions. I started penning new lyrics and notations to the various Bandishes I knew and recreated them with Rupjit Das who has done the music production of my series released over the past one year”, says Neha.

After collaborating with renowned vocalists like Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, Pawandeep Rajan and Ash King this is her first track with Abhay Jodhpurkar.
Talking about her association with Abhay, she added, “It’s been a privilege to collaborate with Abhay Jodhpurkar as he is an extraordinary vocalist. When I made him hear the first draft of Koyaliya Bole, he was very gracious and immediately agreed to become a part of it. As a lyricist and composer, I am always trying to blend the traditional and contemporary and Abhay’s singing is the perfect combination of two. His classical base is phenomenal and can blend into to any genre with precision”.

“The way Abhay brought in nuances of Raag Malkuans, while also adding a little bit of vibrato and falsetto, is exactly what took this track to the next level” Neha elaborates.

Talking about his experience Abhay Jodhpurkar concludes, “Neha has revamped the song very beautifully. I had a great experience working with her. The song is very soulful and has a blend of Indian classical music and a very indie essence to it”.

