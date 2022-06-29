For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jun 2022 13:10 |  By Tolika Yeptho

‘My voice compliments well with Papon’s’, says Shruti Rane on latest song ‘Aaya Karo’

MUMBAI: Singer-Composer Shruti Rane release a romantic song “Aaya Karo” along with Papon, featuring MOJ STAR - Bhavi

Chandiramani and Hardik Sharma, penned by Vishwas Rane.

To know more about the release and Shruti’s experience sharing the mic with the famous Papon, Radioandmusic got in touch with her.

Check the Interview below:

Congratulations on “Aaya Karo”, what is the story behind it?

Aayo karo is a lockdown baby. And I’d say technology has a vital role to play in the making of this song. I remember making this song on my guitar later to which my dad Vishwas Rane beautifully penned it. This song is curated by Gourov Dasgupta and I can never thank him enough for helping me make this happen. This brings back the memories when all we could do is, work from our respective homes inspite of the ‘stay at home’ ordeal. From getting the song programmed by Som at his place and getting it sung by Papon who I remember was in his hometown then, its been quite a blissful journey and story.

How was your experience sharing the mic with the famous Papon?

I have always admired Papon’s voice and his effortless singing. I have had the opportunity to associate with many talented singers, but I think my voice compliments well with Papon’s. Although I have a very small part in the song, I shall soon be releasing an other version of “Aaya karo” in my voice. Hoping to get the same amount of love I’ve received for other of my songs.

You are also working for “Saiyan Dil Me Aana Re”, what can we expect from it?

A lot of times we’ve seen remakes face a lot of flak from people.. theres always a lot of pressure to maintain the essence of the old classic song and at the same time treat it with new age sounds.

My previous recreated songs “Do ghoont” and “Koi Sehri babu” from Saregama has crossed 75million views and counting. “Saiyan dil me aana re” is again an other thumping, foot tapping, kickass recreation by Saregama. I believe I’m very lucky to have had the opportunity to sing these masterpieces and I am extremely thankful to all for showing so much love to me and my songs.

Future projects?

By God’s grace I have several projects in the pipeline as a singer and composer.

My recent playback song “Tere bin kya”from the movie “Nikamma” released a week ago.

Coming up with several other Recreations from the Saregama music label.

Another song being in Marathi for a Marathi Movie.

Featuring in a few singles, releasing through Hits music channel.

Papon
